From securing your internet connection to allowing you to watch shows that are not available in your region, a VPN can be helpful in many ways. As the world becomes a global village, the rise in online security issues has become a problem. It has become essential to protect your internet activity from prying eyes and that’s where a VPN comes in.

A VPN can help you mask your connection with just a click and protect you from getting tracked. VPNs offer a secure and private connection, keeping your online activity secure. Not only this, you can access region-restricted content as well. Most people use popular streaming services; however, there are still shows that they can’t watch on their Smart TVs, which makes the experience frustrating.

But worry not, we’ve compiled a list to save you from this frustration!

In this article, we will discuss some of the best VPNs for your smart TV that offer both security and access to region-restricted content. These VPNs are compatible with smart TVs and are easy to set up, allowing you to gain access to content that Netflix limits. Let’s take a look.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is your go-to VPN service for Smart TVs that want to access any content online without sacrificing speed or security. With over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, split tunneling, and its own private DNS, it’s the perfect companion for all your streaming adventures.

The pricing plans start at just $12.95 per month with a 30-day money-back guarantee. This way, you can explore it worry-free and try it. It’s also available on wide range of devices.

Availability Smart TV, Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, Linux, Routers Pricing $12.95/month,

$6.67/12 months,

$9.99/ 6 months

SurfShark

SurfShark is the go-to VPN for Smart TV users who want to surf the web safely and privately without compromising on features. It’s among the most affordable VPNs available in the industry with 12 months plan of $3.99 per month.

With over 3,200 servers in 100+ countries, SurfShark is the perfect VPN for accessing geo-restricted content on your Smart TV. With a wide range of device support, an ad-blocker feature, and a bypasser, you can enjoy a seamless and uninterrupted streaming experience.

And with pricing plans starting at just $12.95 per month and a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can explore the VPN features worry-free.

Availability Smart TV, Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, Linux, Fire TV, Chrome, Firefox, Edge Pricing $12.95/month,

$2.30/24+2 free months,

$3.99/ 12 months

NordVPN

NordVPN is like the Batman of VPNs, always ready to protect your smart TV and keep your streaming private and secure. Whether you have an Android-based TV or a Samsung TV, setting up NordVPN is easy.

And with the ability to access geo-restricted content from various platforms, you’ll never run out of binge-worthy shows. With fast speeds, strong encryption, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can rest easy knowing your privacy is always in good hands.

You can get NordVPN for as low as $3.99 per month and experience the ultimate streaming superhero.

Availability Smart TV, Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, Linux, Routers Pricing Complete: $6.69/month – 3 Extra months,

Plus: $5.19/month – 3 Extra months,

Standard: $3.99/month – 3 Extra months

HotSpot Shield VPN

HotSpot Shield is the fast and easy-to-use VPN service which makes it perfect for Smart TV users who want a simple VPN that works. The VPN has over 3,000 servers in 80+ countries and support for up to 5 devices. This lets you stream your favorite shows and movies without interruption. Great thing about this VPN is that it has a FREE basic version, which is cool. But what’s not cool is that it’s not very much reliable, since the paid servers are always better (of course!).

And with features like malware protection and smart VPN, you can be sure that your privacy is always protected. The pricing is also slightly lower than the competition with plans starting at just $7.99 per month and a 45-day money-back guarantee. HotSpot Shield is the most affordable and reliable VPN solution that you can trust.

Availability Smart TV, Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, Linux, Routers, Chrome Pricing Basic: FREE,

Premium: € 7.99/mo,

Premium Family: €11.99/mo

CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost is also a superhero of VPNs that protects you from online villains while you watch movies and shows on your Smart TV with impressive security features.

With over 9,000 servers in 85+ countries, it’s the perfect VPN for accessing geo-restricted content. It comes with ad-blocking and antivirus features as well so that you can surf the web worry-free.

In addition, with pricing plans starting at just $12.99 per month and a 45-day money-back guarantee, you can try it risk-free. Explore features in this time and see for yourself if it fits your needs.

Availability Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, Linux, Routers Pricing $12.99/month,

$6.99/6 months,

$2.11/ month for 2 years + 3 months

Each VPN, from ExpressVPN, to Surfshark, and Hotspot Shield, to CyberGhost, and NordVPN, offer unique benefits that cater to different needs. Whether you’re looking for fast speeds, strong encryption, reliable privacy protection, or budget-friendly pricing, there’s a VPN that can meet your requirements.

