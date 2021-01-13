Best laptop cooling pads for 2021 on Amazon

Adequate cooling is the key to sustained performance for any system, and that’s absolutely true for laptops also. Ever wondered why your laptop gets so loud when you’re doing heavy tasks like having loads of Chrome tabs open or gaming? This is because your computer needs more processing power, your processor and other internal components heat up.

If the laptop gets too hot, the system will reduce CPU performance to lighten the load to avoid heat damage, limiting the performance and longevity of your laptop. This is called thermal throttling, which will have direct impacts on the FPS you can expect to see in your games. To fix this problem and improve both performance and the safety of your machine, investing in a quality laptop cooling pad is a no-brainer to improve your experience.

There are thousands of offerings available on Amazon.com, so picking the right one can be a right chore. But, stick with us because we at TechEngage have come up with our picks for the best laptop cool pads right now on Amazon.

Havit Cooling Pad Laptop / Amazon

Our first pick is from Chinese gaming peripheral manufacturer Havit, with their ultra-slim and ultra-portable USB powered laptop cooling pad. This pad comes with three LED-lit fans to ensure your laptop stays cool and performs great.

Simply plug the fan into a USB on your laptop or using a USB wall port, and the pad will cool your laptop from underneath. The pad has plastic feet on the bottom to allow the user to raise the pad to improve ergonomics. A tilted laptop reduces RSI and lowers the possibility of gaining a carpal tunnel injury.

With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, reviewers love this product! Amazon customers appreciate its sleek design, how cool the LED fans light-up and look, and most importantly, say the cooling pad works to improve temperature performance.

Gaming laptop users swear by this cooling pad, with one Amazon customer commenting:

“I use this cooling pad every day with my MSI GS65 gaming laptop. It’s powered over USB and has 3 giant fans which keep the laptop as cool as possible while gaming. The blue LED lights are a nice touch that let you know that the mat is on and gives it an overall nice aesthetic.”

With an MSRP of $35, this is also affordable. But you can find this product on sale on Amazon quite frequently, and it can be picked up for as little as $18. Not bad, havit, not bad.

AICHESON Laptop Cooling Pad for up to 17” Notebook / Amazon

The second pick on our list includes 5 fans, with the AICHESON Laptop Cooling pad sporting four 70mm fans (with a thickness of 15mm) and one larger 120mm fan for maximum cooling. The surface of this cooler is covered with a mesh metal material, great for conducting heat, improving cooling performance.

This gaming laptop cooler can accommodate laptops up to 17.3″ on desk use, but it can certainly be used for smaller laptops. The promotional material for this cooling pad shows successful use with the tiny 14” MacBook, so you’ve got tons of versatility from this bad boy.

AICHESON’s Laptop Cooling pad comes with two USB ports for expansion, with the cooling pad also acting as a USB hub. Nice!

This product has an average reviewer rating of 4.2 stars out of 5, with Amazon reviewers loving its size, performance, and great value. For example, one Amazon reviewer posted a video saying: “This product actually works!”.

Another wrote:

“I bought this for my husband as a Christmas gift. I know absolutely nothing when it comes to computers but he says this thing is amazing. It cools his laptop well and he loves the fact that it’s adjustable. When I told him the price he was even more excited about it. He uses the fan everyday for 3-4 hours and so far we haven’t had any issues!”

Priced at $22 for the red version and $25 for the version with blue LEDs, this product is virtually a steal!

Liangstar Laptop Cooling Pad / Amazon

Well, doesn’t this one look seriously cool! With cyan LEDs, four monstrous fans, and one light up face resembling the Marvel supervillain Venom, the Liangstar is the laptop cooling pad equivalent of a flamboyant Lamborghini.

Boasting four huge 140mm fans blowing the hot air away from your precious gaming laptop, the quiet and rapid cooling system prevents your laptop from thermal throttling and keeps your system safe from overheating and thus heat damage.

The Laptop Cooling Pad has two in-built USB ports to act as expansion ports for your laptop with its USB hub. The pad has installed two plastic/rubber feet that kick up to raise your machine, both improving airflow by ensuring there’s clearance for the air to escape whilst also improving the comfort and ergonomics of your gaming experience.

Coated with a metal mesh, the pad is designed with resistant and sturdy materials that conduct heat well to improve thermal performance. This pad supports laptops from around 12” all the way up to 17.3” behemoths of laptops.

The Liangstar Cooling Pad has an average 4.5 rating out of 5 from 909 reviews, with a whopping 5 stars overall for ergonomics. Very impressive.

One very happy customer wrote:

“The fans quietly produce enough cooling air that my laptop hasn’t even felt hot to the touch since I started using it. For someone who uses their computer practically non-stop during the day, as I do, a cooling pad such as this is an absolute necessity. Although I’ve only had this one for about a week, I don’t believe you could do any better than this one. Therefore, I feel comfortable recommending it highly.”

Priced at $20, this cooling pad is also incredibly affordable, making the Liangstar Laptop Cooling Pad a very enticing choice for your laptop cooling needs.

Laptop Cooling Pad, Laptop Cooler with 6 Quiet Fans / Amazon

If the previous laptop cooling pad was a Lamborghini, this 6 Fan Color Laptop Cooling Pad from the same manufacturer is a Rolls-Royce. This pad utilizes 6 noise-free fans with 7 different color modes to match your RGB setup.

This pad comes with built-in two USB ports, allowing users to connect to other USB devices. The included nylon braided cable feels premium and ensures longevity. The large metal mesh surface improves thermal performance by maximizing heat conductivity.

With the built-in baffles to stop your laptop from slipping off, use the included kickstand to select your desired angle of use, improving comfort and ergonomics by lifting your laptop off the horizontal axis to avoid repetitive strain injury during use.

The average rating for this product on Amazon.com is 4.5 out of 5 stars. Happy customers love the performance of this cooling pad, with one reviewer stating: “This cooling pad has resolved my hot laptop problem perfectly!”

Another reviewer writes in their five-star review:

“With 6 fans, this is the best laptop cooler I have had. And it does keep the M2/SSD temp down to avg 38 degrees. Which without the cooler pad, the M2/SSD temps would get to 70+ degrees. Keeps laptop 10 degrees cooler overall.”

With an MSRP of $30, this laptop pad is a tad more expensive than other offerings on this list. But it more than warrants it with its improved performance and multi-color LEDs (seriously, these look cool).

AICHESON Full RGB Lights Laptop Cooling Cooler Pad 2 Turbine Fans for 15.6-17.3 Inch Gaming Notebooks / Amazon

A list of gaming accessories can never be complete without a touch of RGB. That’s exactly what we can expect from the AICHESON Full RGB Cooling Pad. This pad applies full RGB lights to 2 big fans and both sides with red, green, blue, ice blue, light purple, and much more!

The cooling power comes from the included two 140mm turbine fans, blowing the hot air away from your beloved notebook.

The included adjustable stands raise the laptop for improved ergonomics. There are 7 different levels for you to choose from, allowing you to pick the right incline for your use case scenario.

This laptop cooling pad has an average rating on Amazon.com of 4.3 stars out of 5, with Amazon reviewers appreciating how “whisper quiet” and “cool” this pad is.

One reviewer writes:

“My PC was getting very hot while gaming and would shut down. It seems to have solved this problem right now. Because I did not have any overheating problems while playing games and I was able to play games comfortably.”

Another happy customer says in their five-star review:

“Totally worth the money I spent on and more. It cools down my computer well with minimal noise and I think the lights are pretty cool although it’s an unnecessary feature. It looks great.”

Priced at $20, not only does this laptop cooling pad perform well and look great, but it’s also great value!

