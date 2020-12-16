Best email apps 2020

With the majority of work, be it academic or professional, using email as the focal point of communication, people have started to look for options that facilitate them in terms of mail management and organization.

Sending the email is not it as at times one is supposed to sift emails separating the personal ones from work or manage more than one email address even. Doing all of that manually is draining and a waste of time when you have apps to do just that for you.

We know how much you love your mainstream email apps but be open-minded for a while as you read the rest of the article where we cover a number of top email apps for Android, iOS, and macOS (free and paid).

Here you go:

Derived from the desktop app Outlook, Outlook Mobile offers an easy email system for smartphones. It is one of the most widely used email apps and has made it to the A league of email apps that include Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and Mail by Apple. Outlook mobile makes it easier to organize emails by providing a more clear view of mails that might be more important to you. The app comes with a calendar so that you can keep track of the days and your schedule while sending time-sensitive mail. Outlook mobile has a clean interface and is relatively more user-friendly.

The app supports multiple user accounts; you can add your Gmail, iCloud, or Yahoo mail addresses to it. Storage accounts from platforms like Dropbox can also be connected to access the data stored there to be used in emails.

Availability: Android, iOS

Pricing: Free

Spark is ideal for those who love to express their feelings through emojis. Unlike other apps, Spark gives you the option to send an emoji as a quick reply response. With a few limitations in Mail by Apple, Spark comes with a handful of resourceful features. The app sends a push-in notification for every account connected to it. Its smart inbox is especially intriguing; it gathers all the emails from your accounts and categorizes them into personal, newsletter, etc. (Just like Gmail except that the emails are from multiple accounts).

You can also snooze and schedule messages as per your convenience and even set reminders for sending important emails as well. The email viewer toolbar can be customized and can include up to six actions.

Availability: Android, iOS

Pricing: Free

A product of Firefox, Thunderbird is not your conventional email app. The app uses the tab interface that saves your last or recently visited emails in the app for you to view later. You can open multiple emails simultaneously and move between them without losing your train of thought. The app offers color-coded tags that let you organize mail more effectively. You can name the tags and change them whenever you want.

One of its distinctive features is the FileLink feature that allows you to attach files from other sources that are too large to be simply attached by mail (you do not have to use another app per se to attach large files). Although the app’s general appearance may seem dull and uninteresting to you, the app works seamlessly and has overall impressive performance.

Availability: macOS

Pricing: Free

One of the most elegant email apps, Polymail offers a very straightforward interface with a minimal design that sets it apart from other mail apps for iOS and macOS. One of the most exciting features about the app is its undo send button (which Gmail too has now). Just right after sending the email, you could un-send it if needed, an option not many mail apps provide. Another such feature is its read-receipts. Read – receipts let you know if the recipient has opened your email, the attachment, or the link you have sent them (do we really need that feature on our email, though?).

You can also set follow-up reminders on it so that you do not forget amidst copious emails you receive daily. Not many people have a display picture on their emails, Polymail displays their LinkedIn picture (if they are using the same email) so that you know who it is by their face.

Availability: iOS, macOS

Pricing: Free version and Paid version

When it comes to email apps for Android, most people are familiar with Blue Mail. It is one of the most widely used email apps for Android. Blue Mail is seamless in performance and offers a decent design that is very easy to get used to. You can connect all the prominent email accounts to the app and set notifications for each of them. The mailbox provides a people mode that shows you the feed for the mails from people only. This way, you can manage and reply to important emails first. You can switch to a dark theme just like in a plethora of other apps.

The app offers Android Wear support so that you do not miss out on your mail at any cost. You can group email and set reminders to send or view emails as well. The unified inbox gathers your mail from all accounts for easier access.

Availability: Android, iOS

Pricing: Free version, Paid version

A handy email organization app, Cleanfox would literally clean the clutter from your inbox. The email app lets you view all the subscriptions you have signed up for in the past. The ones that you no longer need can be easily unsubscribed once you view them all together. This way, you can easily get out of receiving unwanted emails that fill your inbox. With Cleanfox, you also get to delete all the mails for such subscriptions so that you do not have to keep them.

It supports all the popular email providers and offers a very simple interface. The app is a useful organization tool when you have the same email addresses for personal and professional use.

Availability: iOS

Pricing: Free

Front is a team collaboration email app that offers a shared inbox for workplaces. The app is ideal for companies that rely on immediate responses to customers. Different accounts of the company can be added, and emails received can be shown in a shared inbox so that everyone can access it and reply to the emails (just as in internal help centers). A number of people can be added to the shared email box. Another intriguing feature of this app is its social media integration.

The app provides an effective workflow, not offered by many in the same niche. Moreover, its clean interface facilitates communication.

Availability: Android, iOS, macOS

Pricing: Paid

Back to the mainstream ones:

It is no surprise that regardless of its limitations, the majority of people still tend to use Gmail for their personal and professional use. We love Gmail because all of us have been using it for quite a while now, and even for the newbies, getting used to it does not take long. Gmail now has the option to un-send email, which is great given how smartphones have ruined our texting language. The app makes searching within the mailbox very easy; you can search a keyword, and the results will be displayed within no time).

Gmail Mobile offers one of the fastest and reliable email services across the Android and iOS platforms. The inbox is categorized into primary, social, and updates to offer a much cleaner and organized inbox.

Availability: Android, iOS

Price: Free

Yahoo mail dates back to the times when we were learning how to type emails. Yahoo Mail app offers a beautiful yet simple interface that makes users get hooked to it within no time. The app’s toggle menu is comparatively easier to read. Further, the app allows you to create folders where you can save drafts of your email or work even without having to worry about losing it. You can select from a plethora of themes or can keep it simple with no theme at all if you want.

Yahoo Mail for Android almost looks like a mirror image of the desktop mail. The navigation panel also includes the shortcuts to other apps by Yahoo (if you have them already installed) on your phone.

Availability: Android, iOS, macOS

Pricing: Free

Mail App by Apple is one of the most convenient and simple mail apps in store for the iPhone and iPad users. You can add mail accounts from a number of popular platforms and experience one of the most seamless apps for sending mails. The app has a very neat interface and is fairly user-friendly.

The app also offers shared inboxes, so it is great for business use as well. You get to access all the preview mails without requiring an internet connection. It offers a VIP mailbox where the mails from all the contacts that you have marked as VIP will be displayed. This way, you can create a group of contacts whose emails you want to respond to on an immediate basis.

Availability: iOS, macOS

Pricing: Free (built-in for Apple devices)

