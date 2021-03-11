If you’re looking to kit out your home office and you want an affordable best all-in-one printer and scanner, Amazon is a great place to make that happen. An all-in-one printer is great if you need to print and sign documents, make handwritten annotations on Word documents, or just have paper copies of notes and handbooks.

Whether you’re a professional working from home or a student looking to skip the library printer queues, why spend hundreds of dollars on a printer! Though it can be difficult to pick the right printer for your use case scenario, and several budget printers out there are yuck!

That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list of the best all-in-one printers and scanners on Amazon for you to buy right now in 2021!

Pros:

Color inkjet

Mobile connectivity (with AirPrint support)

Auto Duplex (Two-sided printing)

Cons:

Ink is expensive

No Bluetooth

The first product on our list today is a quality all-in-one wireless printer and scanner from Canon, with the Pixma TS6420 providing an affordable printing experience. This printer is a breeze to navigate around, with a 1.44” OLED display offering a bright and clear view of all the information you need to operate the printer.

Built into the front facia of the printer is a beautiful LED status bar, allowing you to easily check on the printer’s status from across the room. There are two ways of storing and loading up paper for this printer, with the standard from the top paper feeder being the main way of getting your paper ready. But pull out the tray below the output space, and you can load up a second paper source. This is perfect if you need to use two size papers simultaneously or if you’d like to load up on photo paper and standard paper at the same time.

Canon’s innovative auto duplex feature allows this printer to print on both sides of the paper automatically. Gone are the days where you have to figure out which way to flip the pages and inevitably get it wrong and end up with wonky double-sided printing. The TS6420 can do it for you in a breeze.

With your smart device and the Canon PRINT app, you can conveniently edit, print, or scan your favorite memories and important documents. Can you be bothered to download the Canon app? No worries, as this printer also supports AirPrint driver and app free!

Priced at $99.99, this printer is perfect if you’re looking for a handy home office printer on the cheap. With automatic two-sided printing and great wireless connectivity, I’m seriously impressed with the Canon TS6420.

Pros:

Works with Alexa

Bluetooth support

Dual-band Wi-Fi support

Cons:

Only one feeder tray

No automatic duplex (two-sided printing)

Requires the HP Smart App

Our second pick on the last is this affordable inkjet printer from HP, the DeskJet Plus4155. Reliability meets modern multitasking with the HP DeskJet Plus 4155 all-in-1 Printer. Designed to save you time, this all-in-one printer helps you quickly tackle print, scan, and copy jobs with the 35-page automatic document feeder.

With HP Instant Ink, this wireless printer automatically order ink and delivers it straight to your door with up to 50% savings on ink. If you’re unwilling to try out third-party printer ink, this subscription service is probably your best bet on saving a buck.

With the required HP Smart app, you can set up your color printer in a few easy steps, then connect and print from any device using the HP Smart app. The HP Smart app also lets you scan and share your documents to Dropbox, Google Drive, email, or the cloud. It’s a useful app, but we don’t appreciate how you can’t use the printer without it. So much for plug and play.

If you or your recipient is one of the two people still using Fax in 2021, you can easily send mobile fax by using the HP Smart app to allow you to fax on the go. This printer is also perfect if you’re environmentally conscious, as this is made from up to 20% recycled plastic.

Priced at $99.89, this is a great printer for multi-connectivity, and if you can sacrifice the speed and ease of use of more expensive printers for the added feature-set, you’ll be happy with this printer.

Pros:

Fast print speed

Scanner with automatic document feeder

Easy to use fax

Cons:

Chunky, takes up a lot of space

This stylish, compact, and easy-to-use 4-in-1 inkjet printer can reduce waste and costs with A4 double-sided printing and affordable individual inks. This printer’s large 2.4” color LCD screen is designed to make the set-up and navigation of this printer seamless and hassle-free.

Coming with a feeder with a whopping 100-sheet capacity, this printer is perfect if you print a lot of documents or if you need to share your printer with your whole family or even a small team at work.

As for the print speed, this printer, despite being an inkjet, can churn out prints at 33 pages per minute, beating out loads of budget laser printers with print speed.

If you need to scan multiple documents, for example, long essays or signed sheets for work, this printer uses an automatic document feeder to input sheets to scan. With a 30-page capacity, you make fast work of multi-page documents without manually replacing each page.

This EPSON printer is made through and through for business use, even having a “Workforce” name. This doesn’t mean that it isn’t suitable for home use, though. You’re trading the sleekness and compactness of home printers for the chunkier housing to accommodate for the scanner ADF. Still, if you’re a printer power user, you’ll love its extra business-savvy features.

Priced at $113.28, this printer is one of the most affordable business-orientated printers, making it a no-brainer if you’re sharing your printer with your household or even a small team in an office. If you scan a lot of documents, you’ll love the EPSON Workforce WF 2850.

Pros:

High-capacity ink

Automatic document feeder for the scanner

Supports AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and more!

Compact compared to the Epson Workforce

Automatic two-sided printing

Cons:

Slow printing on color mode

The next pick on our list is another inkjet, this time from Brother. The MFC-J497DW is a business-ready printer with loads of time-saving features for your home or small office. Scan-heads will love the inclusion of an automatic document feeder to speed up using the scanner.

With a capacity of 20 sheets, this automatic document feeder is certainly smaller than the Epson’s, but 20 sheets are still plenty enough to give you some serious time savings. If you’re going for black & white monochrome printing, this printer can be pretty fast, churning out 27 pages per minute on fast mode. But, if you opt for color printing, that drops to a maximum of 10 pages per minute.

Luckily, there are other time-savers to make up for it, including automatic two-sided (duplex) printing removing the need to flip over pages manually. Cleverly compact, the MFC-J497DW brings affordable, high-quality printing to your home. With a range of connectivity options to suit, connecting from multiple devices is quick and easy, and you don’t even have to be in the same room either, thanks to wireless printing.

This printer takes up less space than the Epson Workforce, so if the footprint is an issue, the Brother printer is a better choice for you.

Priced at $145.00, this printer is another affordable ticket into the business printing world, perfect if you’re looking for a cheap printer for your small office or as your family printer.

Pros:

Great printing quality

Automatic document feeder for scanner

Cons:

Amazon Renewed (Certified Preowned) for under $100

Slow printing

The HP ENVY photo 7858 Wireless All-in-One is well suited for both home and office use. Finish projects fast and count on borderless, lab-quality photos and laser-quality text for an affordable price with this inkjet printer.

If you’re looking for great photo printing, the HP ENVY is for you. With a resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 with optimized color using HP photo papers, you can get some great prints from this machine.

Get true-to-life photos and increased versatility. Produce authentic colors, and set up, connect, and print right from your mobile device. Go from memory card to photo printout with ease.

The main tray on this printer is a huge 125-sheet offering, including a 15-sheer photo tray for extra great paper handling. Using the HP ePrint app, you can print seamlessly from your mobile phone, and it also features Apple AirPrint support for ease of use. Printing photos just got easier – from social media, the cloud, and your camera-roll gallery. Amazing scanning, now on your smartphone. Scan and share to email or the cloud – from virtually anywhere.

Priced at $99.00, this printer is great value if you’re willing to go Amazon Renewed. Renewed is Amazon’s pre-owned scheme. With it comes to a 90-day Renewed Guarantee, and you can rest assured that your product has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned. If you don’t mind using a preowned printer, you can bag yourself a bargain on the positively premium HP ENVY Photo 7858 Inkjet AIO.

Conclusion

There you go, five great budget all-in-one printers and scanners. The Canon TS6420 is a great budget home offering, whilst if you’re a more serious print head and need to scan multiple documents and don’t mind the added bulk, the Epson Workforce WF-2850 is for you.

