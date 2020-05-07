Apple’s virtual WWDC20 will begin June 22

Apple will host WWDC20 online beginning June 22. The company announced in a press release that it would host its annual Developers Conference virtually, free for everyone. The physical WWDC20 was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. Other events like MWC 2020, Google I/O 2020, Facebook F8 2020, San Diego Comic-Con 2020, and E3 Gaming Expo were also canceled due to COVID-19 crisis.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said,

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms.”

Apple also announced Swift Student Challenge, where student developers can submit their creation using Swift playground. The submissions for the Swift Student Challenge are now open through May 17.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said,

“Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries.”

Developers who want to participate in the virtual WWDC20 are encouraged to download the Apple Developer app where the relevant information regarding program, keynote, session, and lab schedules will be shared in June.