Apple to bring 217 new emojis in iOS 14.5 update

In the wake of the iOS 14.5 beta 2 release for developers, Apple has decided to bring over 200 emojis at the disposal of their iPhone users.

Emojipedia reports that with iOS 14.5, Apple has included 217 new emojis. The latest additions are from the Unicode Consortium’s Emoji 13.1release, which includes skin tone choices for common emojis and various new smiley faces and hearts. The new emoji set also involves redesigns of previously existing emojis, i.e., remodeled headphones and an updated syringe, perhaps signifying the COVID-19 vaccine.

Image Credit: Emojipedia

The brand new emojis include breathing out face, cheek shrouded in clouds, heart on fire, bandaged heart, and frontal face with spiral eyeballs, to name a few. In addition, Emoji 13.1 will introduce a wide variety of beard-wearing people to the iPhone in the months to come.

In iOS 14.5 beta 2, the 🎧 Headphone emoji now displays as AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/cGkn3ir0G9 — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) February 16, 2021

The already available headset emoji has been redesigned with Apple’s own AirPods Max design. Apple’s inclusion of the AirPods Max in its emoji set regularly follows a known pattern, i.e., It uses its own logo and products in its emojis as a means of free product placement in the keypad. Likewise, Apple’s mobile phone emoji is also an example that is very similar to an iPhone.

The Unicode Consortium approved these emojis in September, so vendors could start introducing them into their products and services in September. However, each company is authorized to design how emojis would appear on their products and services. Companies have the right to determine when they want to make them public. For instance, Pixel users have been in a position to use the new emoji since December.

For Apple users, these emojis will be available in the new release of the iOS 14.5 beta. Reddit users using the beta version claim you can now add and remove music from your queue with the same type of swiping gesture used in Apple’s Mail app to archive, delete, or flag an email.

Apart from several useful additions, iOS 14.5 also includes support for new Xbox and PlayStation controllers, to set Siri’s default music-streaming service to Spotify, and to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch.