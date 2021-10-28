TechEngage

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro vs. MacBook Pro M1 Max 2021

Zahra Kashif October 28, 2021

MacBook Pro M1 Pro vs. MacBook Pro M1 Max

Apple unveiled the latest high-end MacBook models this month for pros in a cybernetic event. The new MacBook Pro comes in two sizes, 16-inches and another in 14-inches; this size is being launched in the MacBook series for the first time. In addition, Apple has also made some changes to the screen as well as brought back some “old” features back to their high-end laptops.

The latest MacBook Pro edition comes with the very efficient and new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips proving to be 70% faster than the preceding M1 chip. These models are redesigned to better serve the pros and have enhanced displays with sleeker bezels and higher refresh rates, along with much better quality front-facing cameras that can now record 1080p videos. Battery timing is also improved in the new MacBook Pro models since the thickness of the machines has also been increased (thanks to Apple for making them fat).

Without feeling embarrassed about going back to their decisions, Apple has also brought back the SD Card slot, HDMI port, and the MagSafe charger that were previously ditched after the USB-C introduction in the Mac lineup. The controversial digital touch bar has also been dismissed this year, and there’s an improved keyboard with physical keys. In addition, Touch ID is still there on the power button.

Here are the specs compared of both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip.

MacBook Pro 14-inch vs. 16-inch model

Comparison ParametersMacBook Pro 14 inchesMacBook Pro 16 inches
ColorSilver or Space GraySilver or Space Gray
PriceFrom $1999From $2499
ProcessorApple M1 Pro chip or Apple M1 Max chipApple M1 Pro chip or Apple M1 Max chip
Display14.2 inches Liquid Retina XDR Display16.2 inches Liquid Retina XDR Display
CPUUpto 10-CoreUpto 10-Core
GPUUpto 32-CoreUpto 32-Core
RAMUpto 64 GBUpto 64 GB
StorageUpto 8TBUpto 8TB
Secure AuthenticationTouch ID enabledTouch ID enabled
Size12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches; 3.5 pounds14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches; 4.7 pounds
PortsThree Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slotThree Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot
Power and Battery67 W USB-C Power Adapter, 11 hours wireless web, Integrated 70 watt-hour battery140 W USB-C Power Adapter, 14 hours wireless web, Integrated 100 watt-hour battery
Camera1080p FaceTime HD camera1080p FaceTime HD camera
AudioHigh fidelity six speaker sound system with noise cancellation woofersHigh fidelity six speaker sound system with noise cancellation woofers
Keyboard and TrackpadBacklit Magic Keyboard, Force Touch trackpad for efficient cursor control and pressure-sensitive mechanismBacklit Magic Keyboard, Force Touch trackpad for efficient cursor control and pressure-sensitive mechanism

The new Apple MacBook Pro comprises an enclosure made with 100% recycled aluminum, and 100% recycled tin in the solder of its main logic board. For the first time, in the manufacture of the Mac notebook, 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets are utilized.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches are made with 35% recycled plastic in seven parts, and the packaging wood fibers are made from recycled sources too. MacBook Pro thus remains free of toxic and dangerous substances with the use of renewable energy sources, making Apple set high standards for energy efficiency.

Processors: Apple M1 Pro Chip VS Apple M1 Max Chip

With M1 chip, Apple started taking steps away from Intel processors, and finally, the company has revealed two new high-end SoCs for their next gen laptops. Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max elevate the awe-inspiring M1 architecture to new heights and also bring a system on a chip (SoC) architecture to a pro notebook. Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max deliver a maximum performance efficiency that is about 1.7 times more than the latest 8-core PC laptop chip in the same power consumption. In addition, both models match the peak performance levels of the PC chip at 70% less power as claimed by Apple.

Comparison ParametersApple M1 ProApple M1 Max
Total CPU Cores8 or 1010
Performance Cores6 or 88
Efficiency cores22
GPU Cores14 or 1624 or 32
Neural Engine Cores1616
Max Memory Supported32 GB64 GB
Peak Memory Bandwidth200 GBps400 GBps
ProRes accelerators12
DevicesMacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 (2021)MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

The latest high-end Apple MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max are available to order from Apple’s website and the Apple Store app. Delivery to customers and availability in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers have started from Tuesday, 26th October 2021.

