6 Apps to put an end to the usual drudgery of your workdays

Workdays are full of hectic tasks and tough routines. The moment you enter the office will mark the start of day-long labor. But can you decrease the workload? What if we tell you that there is a way to put an end to the usual drudgery of your workdays?

Yes, you can lessen and eliminate the tension of workdays with the help of technology. We will discuss 6 apps that will help you in decreasing your workload. So, let’s dive deep into the topic.

Microsoft OneNote

Writing on paper and using a pencil will consume lots of time. The best way to harness the efficiency of time is to use digital tools. Try using Microsoft OneNote. This free tool will allow you to make smart notes, keep a track record of your knowledge and help you to use the Internet to bring more authenticity and quality to your quick notes.

The most important feature of OneNote is that you can access it from any platform. Moreover, you can highlight the important notes and share them with your team members. This stupendous tool is best for arranging your haphazard important meetings and discussions and sharing them with your colleagues or family members.

There is one more important thing which might benefit you more. OneNote is free to use from all platforms such as iPad, Mac, PC, or Android devices. You can organize ideas and keep them safe.

Relax Now

The workplace environment can sometimes become hectic and boring. You can lose the enthusiasm and vitality to perform specific tough tasks efficiently. In times of stress, mundane routine, and dispassionate effort, you need to revive your energy level. To do it, the Relax Now App is a perfect choice. It reminds you to take some respite from your work and give this precious time to meditation and relaxation.

By doing so, you would decrease the stress level and increase the energetic feeling. A moment of meditation could spur the most important ideas which can solve the demanding workplace problems.

As Decision making is everything in a workplace environment and with Relax Now, you can increase this power.

Pocket

Keeping oneself updated with the latest news stories and stunning documentaries is not an effortless task in a workplace environment. That’s why you should take help from the Pocket App. It archives the latest news headlines, leading industry articles, and a plethora of literature sites that can entertain you with constant knowledge and stimulating ideas.

Moreover, Pocket has a distraction-free interface and you can even save the news stories to view them in offline mode. Bringing enthusiasm to a working environment was not too easy.

Forest

Focus is the single most important thing to complete your duties in a workplace environment. Once you lose undivided attention, you would also lose the potential to see outstanding results. That’s where Forest App comes in. You would plant a seed in the Forest and if you would remain focused on your work away from the glimmering screen of the mobile, it will grow and turn into a gigantic green tree.

As you know, trees and kids are a symbol of life, so wiping them out is not a sane option. If you try to use the mobile after planting a seed, it will wither and lose the greenery and turn into a lifeless and dead seed.

Forest is best to enhance the focus and bring marvelous results. You can beat procrastination and incompetency by raising as many trees in Forest as you want.

Hootsuite

Social media is dominating our life. In a workplace environment, social media distraction can decrease the efficiency of your work. To increase the potential in your working environment, you need to harness time management skills.

You will need to manage the social media posts, take the updates without the investment of much time, and propagate new ideas with little labor. But it is easier said than done. To bring some calm and focus, try using the Hootsuite. It will give you the latest updates on social media, stimulating ideas, and a complete schedule of posting.

Trello

Collaborating with large teams can consume lots of time. Organizing meetings, planning schedules, and giving updates on the new projects can be hectic. Then you need to keep a track record of who is doing what. The progress reports and news information can add more work to the already piled-up one.

So, what’s the solution to bring organization and motivation to your workplace environment? Trello is a web-based, list-making application that allows you to generate cards and add plenty of details. Moreover, it is free to use and large teams can collaborate without time wastage.

Wrap up

Tackling hard tasks, managing deadlines, and tracking time is a pretty tough task. The workplace environment can pose serious challenges, such as organizing teams, inducing new ideas, and helping the team members to complete the tasks efficiently.

To bring motivation and organization, you can use the aforementioned 6 apps. These apps can increase time management and rejuvenate from a hectic routine.