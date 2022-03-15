5 Best Methods to Speed Up Older and Tired iPhones

iPhone is the most sophisticated and versatile handset on earth. Like all other mobiles, iPhones also have batteries and go through deterioration. To avoid the sudden and unpredictable shut down Apple has added a feature that can slow down the iPhone.

According to Apple, they added the slowdown to the iPhone to prolong the battery life and to maintain the premium experience. However, the slowdown is limited to certain iPhones such as iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.

Does this mean that you have to face the slowdown after a certain period? No, it is not vital and inevitable to face the iPhone slowdown. If you would take special measures to maintain the iPhone, then it is possible that you can speed it up instead of slowing down. In this rich blog, we have discussed the 5 best methods to speed up the iPhone and to prevent the sudden shut down of it.

Get rid of unnecessary files

Crossing the maximum storage space of the iPhone is harmful to the speed of the iPhone. Occupying the maximum storage of the iPhone will enhance the CPU use and collective effort of the iPhone to keep the battery usage under control.

You can relieve your iPhone by deleting redundant and nonessential files. Such as you can delete or transfer the extra images, videos and documents to the other device or outrightly delete it. To do so, simply head to Settings > General > Storage & iCloud Usage and select Manage Storage under the Storage section.

You can delete and get rid of unnecessary files here and can also know how much space you are using currently. Moreover, through additional features you can delete the old conversation, uninstall the Unused Apps, and enable iCloud Photo Library. These measures would prolong the battery life and speed up the iPhone.

Disable the Automatic Apps update

Automatically running the Apps in the background can suck a major portion of the battery. If the battery would slow down, then your iPhone would as well. To avoid it, try to disable the app’s automated update feature. This will save battery and CPU use.

The overarching benefit of disabling the app’s automatic update can prolong the life of the battery and can cause more rigorous speed. Are you wondering how to disable the automatic app update? To disable the automatic app update, go to the settings > iTunes & App Store and tap the toggle switch to turn off Updates in the Automatic Downloads section.

This will give you manual control over the app update and you can update to whichever app you want on your iPhone.

Turn off Location Services

Location services can eat a sizable chunk of the iPhone battery. Once the battery slows down, it can drain the speed of the iPhone too. The best way to conserve the battery to speed up the iPhone is to avoid giving access to your location. When downloading an app, you no longer need to give all information, including the location.

iOS 11 gives you control over the privacy settings and you can choose not to give app companies access to your location. Go to the setting>Privacy>Location services and adjust the settings. This will help to preserve your privacy while conserving the battery to maintain the optimum speed of the iPhone.

Use HEIF and HEVC for Images and Videos

Most Apple lovers buy the iPhone to capture the moments of day and night alike. The images and videos occupy the biggest portion of their iPhone storage space. However, can you tackle these problems without losing the pictures and videos?

Yes, if you can embrace the HEIF and HEVC format for images and videos, then it can reduce the size of the images and videos. The easiest way to embrace this format is to go to Settings > Camera > Formats and select High Efficiency to embrace the new HEIF and HEVC formats.

Update apps

Updating the apps is as important as installing them. Without updating the apps some of them can linger day in day out without giving a full performance. Such apps can burden the battery with excessive usage and drain it gradually.

To update the apps, open the Apple App Store and select update and update all to update each app of your iPhone. This will ensure optimum efficiency with minimum battery usage, thus ensuring the maximum iPhone speed.

Wrap up

Older versions of the iPhone can still slow down. To avoid such for instance, try to follow the measures listed above. Maintaining moderate use of the battery is most important. If you will occupy the maximum space of your iPhone, then it will increase the battery usage, which decreases the CPU use.

This will gradually slow down your iPhone. However, following the above measures such as updating apps, disabling automatic app updates, using HEIF and HEVC, and deleting Unnecessary files is important for speeding up your iPhone.