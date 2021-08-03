YouTube is testing a cheaper Premium Lite subscription tier

Google is testing an affordable version of its Premium subscription plan in the European Union. In addition to ad-free viewing, the Premium Lite plan does not include perks like offline videos, background playback, and offline downloads, as reported on forums like ResetEra and Reddit.

CNET received a statement from a YouTube spokesperson.

“We’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month).”

The equivalent dollar amount is roughly $8.30. In Europe, YouTube’s Premium subscription costs €12 per month, while in the US, it costs $12.

YouTube confirmed its experimental “Premium Lite” plan in a statement provided to The Verge.

“In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube.”

Belgian, Danish, Finnish, Luxembourgish, Dutch, Norwegian, and Swedish users are currently testing Premium Lite. Premium Lite includes ad-free viewing across YouTube’s main app on the web, iOS, Android, smart TVs, and games consoles, as well as in the YouTube Kids app. YouTube says it plans to offer more plans if the current subscription is a success, although it is in an experimental phase.