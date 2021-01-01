When using AI is an amazing idea

At first, artificial intelligence might sound like a scary and unpredictable breach of the tech industry. However, we often forget that AI already accompanies us while completing simple daily tasks – for instance, when you ask Siri to set the alarm.

More and more industries decide to rely on robot’s intelligence when it comes to their management structures and customer support services, as the automation of certain processes not only speeds up the company’s development but also reduces the costs of employment. Judging by the present outcomes of implementing AI into certain business structures, we might expect that this solution will become a powerful tool rather than a primitive trend.

Using artificial intelligence might bring greater results in certain industries. Continue reading to find out more!

1. Voice features

Our smartphones have more advanced AI features than we could ever expect. Alexa, Siri, or other voice assistants allow us to strike up an almost human interaction with an intelligence-powered virtual assistant. What’s more, you can also simply type your question in the Google Assistant or Siri app and wait for their response!

The so-called robot text to speech is also commonly used in learning foreign languages – in particular in virtual translators and dictionaries such as Google Translator.

2. Customer care support

Automated customer support services are in their prime right now. Not only do they make the brand look professional and allow them to cut the employment expenses but also significantly improve the service.

Most popular forms of AI in clients’ support strategies are based on automated voice programs and chatbots on websites. The level of technological advancement of those tools allows them to correctly answer the client’s queries. We can surely foresee that the future of AI in customer service is bright and promising.

2. SEO/Marketing

AI plays a vital role in search engine optimization. It matches the query typed in your searcher to the best search result, based, for instance, on words used in a question.

What’s more, it improves your SEO strategy by discovering opportunities, like related keywords. Algorithms included in search engine marketing tools might help you enhance the accuracy of competitor analysis, search intent research, and more. It is worth mentioning that since artificial intelligence significantly improves the company’s ability to complete dozens of functions and analyze billions of data points, it is a smart step for any SEO strategy.

Did you know that AI can also be used in content marketing? Targeted personalization carried out by certain algorithms, and automated processes often increase customer engagement. For example, AI-powered software can be used for creating personalized email campaigns, allowing you to send messages to clients automatically and with adjusted texts. Undoubtedly this technology will keep progressing and be applied in various marketing fields.

3. Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector plays a crucial role in analyzing diseases, predicting various types of illnesses, and controlling a patient’s health conditions.

For instance, people who have been diagnosed with diabetes need to constantly control their blood sugar levels. Traditionally, the only way to check it was by pricking your finger and applying your blood on the stripe connected to a glucometer. As AI appeared, diabetics can use several types of sensors, which allows them to make sure their blood sugar is good by simply checking it on their phones. It also predicts what the blood sugar can be like in a couple of hours and suggests the right insulin dosage if needed.

Al can have an immense influence on the everyday lives of people struggling with chronic diseases. In those cases, controlling the health condition might be crucial to avoid complications. Unfortunately, it might be impossible to take the best care of our health, work, participate in social life, and maintain a good relationship with our loved ones at once. But AI and innovative solutions such as sensors mentioned earlier can significantly improve the lives of people affected by chronic diseases and help them regain the freedom that an illness might have taken away.

4. The bottom line

We can foresee that AI will be gradually implemented in more and more industries. It can be used not only as a technology to make businesses function more efficiently but also to help people regain their freedom that has been taken away by health issues.

The potential of artificial intelligence is undoubtedly unlimited and powerful. For now, it is being used to solve easy but time-consuming issues such as answering clients’ queries, but who knows – maybe in 5 years, we will be able to have a full conversation with a robot after calling the customer service line.

Surely AI is amazing to use when we know that some actions need to be automatized, such as email marketing campaigns. AI-powered software allows us to work smarter and this might be the biggest advantage of this constantly progressing technology.