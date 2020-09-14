What is VoIP and how can it save your business money?

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is a way to make phone calls without having to use a landline or phone network because it relies on the internet to make the call. The system works by converting analog voice signals into digital signals and sending them as data through your broadband or Wi-Fi connection. It can be used with a computer, a phone and VoIP adapter, or a smartphone, with or without a headset. As long as the device that you are using VoIP has a microphone, and you can input analog voice signals, you can communicate to others using this technology.

With VoIP as a cheaper and efficient alternative to phone calls using a landline, it is no surprise that savvy businesses are making use of this technology to cut down on their outgoings. We’ve found and listed five different ways that VoIP can benefit the finances and growth of your business, with advice for installing VoIP within your business. While some VoIP technology is free, there are sophisticated business VoIP tools by dedicated providers that often carry a monthly fee. However, this is significantly less than what you would normally spend on the usual bills that phone lines and networks charge.

No more maintenance

As phone lines become outdated and businesses opt for VoIP, phone line servicing and repairs will become costly. However, any software updates, maintenance, and changes to the VoIP system can be installed remotely via the cloud, with an internet connection. This service is usually included within the VoIP package that you have chosen, and there are a range of providers available to suit the needs of your business. Top 10 has gathered the best VoIP providers to make finding one for your business easy, quick, and effortless. It can be found here, featuring a list of the pros and cons of each VoIP provider, so that you have all you need to know when selecting the most suitable one for your business.

No more phone lines

VoIP does not require a phone line to operate, and so your business can save money by not having to pay costly phone line bills and other associated costs. There is also a greater capacity for dealing with clients, as there are a limited number of phone lines that you can install in your office, but there is no limit to the number of VoIP devices that your business can have. This means that clients can always communicate with your employees, and this will boost your clients’ satisfaction with the business. It could mean that these clients return to your business again, and spread this positive feedback to others who could become future clients.

No more extra charges

Unlike phone lines, there are no additional charges for using VoIP to contact people across the globe, no matter how far away they are. This will allow your business to build up a client base across the world, without facing any financial losses or costs associated with delivering their services and communicating with these clients. A wider client base will drive greater profits for your business.

No more offices

VoIP will allow your staff to work remotely because VoIP technology relies on an internet connection and does not use a phone line. This means that your business can save money on real estate, as you do not need to purchase or rent out offices for your employees to work from. It will also allow your business to hire talent beyond your country of operation, meaning that your business can benefit from a pool of skilled individuals throughout the world. Again, this can boost profits for the business.

No more waiting

Direct inward dial means that clients can ring your staff directly, instead of first reaching a receptionist and waiting to be passed onto the employee that they have rung for. As clients can contact your staff directly, the receptionist is free to get on with their other tasks, and clients can build a trusting relationship with the staff who are on hand to deal with them on an individual basis. This reduced waiting time will also mean that clients are satisfied with the service they receive, and this could ensure repeat business. If you’re looking for further business advice that will help you to streamline your business services and improve the likelihood of clients returning, this site contains a wide range of advice that can help you to develop your business further.

With this new technology at your fingertips that could save your business money, as shown by the list above, why not make use of VoIP today and put your business ahead of the rest? There are numerous VoIP providers available to suit your business needs, with plenty of online guidance to help you to transition towards using this new technology in your business.