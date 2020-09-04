5 Advantages of Using VPN

Close your eyes, and imagine what your life would look like without the internet. The world without Netflix, Uber, Amazon, Wikipedia, and so many, many more. Is it even possible to imagine such life? Probably not.

And while the internet is a fantastic resource, it also has its darker side. The web is full of hackers, malware, viruses, and a significant number of other cyber-threats. There are also many controversies regarding our online freedom and privacy.

Unfortunately, even though most people know about these online threats, they still don’t do enough to secure themselves properly. Moreover, many don’t even use reliable antivirus software and believe that incognito mode makes them invisible.

If you want to be sure that your data stays secure and your activity is hidden from intrusive eyes, you should consider using a virtual private network (VPN). And what are its advantages? You’ll find them in the article.

1. Increased Privacy

Everything you do online is visible. It doesn’t matter whether you use incognito mode or not, your IP address stays the same, which means anyone can track you and your online activity. That can be annoying, especially if you value your privacy.

Here’s where a VPN service comes in. It hides and disguises your IP address by guiding all your internet traffic through a remote, separate server. It masks it with the server’s IP address, making it virtually impossible to track your activity.

What’s more, because of that, it adds an extra layer of defense from ad-trackers and phishing attacks. As a result, a VPN will make your downloads more secure and private.

2. Access to Geo-Restricted Content

If you want to gain access to HBO Max in the UK or American version of Netflix to watch the shows you wish to, it might be impossible due to the geographical restrictions. Well, that is unless you use a VPN connection.

Yes, you’ve read it correctly. Using a VPN service will give you access to geo-restricted content. All you need to do is connect to the server located in the country where the content you want to see is available.

A VPN also allows you to bypass any government restrictions and censorship so that you would be able to use Facebook in China or WhatsApp in the Middle East.

3. Data Encryption

If you travel a lot, you probably have to use a public internet network to stay in touch with the world. But using an airport, hotel, or restaurant WiFi is a risky business. Even if the connection is password-protected, hackers can easily intercept your data.

If you want to make sure your personal information and files stay safe, using VPN services is a must. A VPN encrypts your data traffic and creates a hidden tunnel for your online activity. It ensures your private information stays, well, private.

What’s more, a VPN will increase your data security when you transfer it from one device to another. In fact, many businesses use it for that purpose.

4. Cheaper Travel

It’s one of the less obvious benefits of a VPN, but using one can help you spend less on travel. All because airlines and online travel companies tend to manipulate their prices depending on your location.

You can use a VPN to connect to the server located in the country with less expensive living costs and gain access to cheaper airline tickets. Compare different prices by logging into other VPN servers and pick the best option.

This option may also work when booking a hotel, an organized trip, or renting a car.

5. Affordable Price

With so many benefits, you’re probably wondering how much such luxury can cost. Well, you don’t have to worry about that. For a few bucks a month, you’ll gain access to every feature a VPN offers you. That makes it much cheaper than antivirus software and other cybersecurity tools.

Also, there are free VPN providers, but they’re not as reliable and offer a far more limited number of features. What’s more, if you still worry about the money, almost every legitimate VPN provider offers free trials and a money-back guarantee.

Summary

There are so many benefits that come with VPN that it’s hard to count them all in one article. In addition to the examples given above, a reliable VPN will also provide you with:

Better performance

Access to the Tor network

Improved security of online gaming

Better prices when shopping online

What’s more, you can use a VPN on any device so that you can make sure your data stays safe even when you browse the internet via phone.

Keep in mind, though, that using VPN will not make you immune to every cyber-threat you encounter when using the internet. It’s an extra layer that will boost your online experience, privacy, and security. And if that doesn’t convince you why you need a VPN, nothing will.