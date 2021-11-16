Samsung releases One UI 4, Android 12 update for Galaxy S21 series

Samsung has finally released the Android 12 update for Galaxy S21 phones after months of beta testing. The update was first released as a public beta in September and has added new features till now. The Galaxy S21 series, including S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra, will be getting One UI 4 powered by Android 12 starting today.
One UI 4 with Android 12 update includes features like:
- Material You style
- Redesigned Widgets
- Privacy focused features
- New keyboard features
- Animated Emoji and Stickers
With the latest One UI 4, powered by Android 12, Samsung adds more security features to the operating system. From alerting users when an app is trying to access your camera or microphone. A privacy dashboard will let users bring all their privacy controls to one place, making it easy for them to monitor privacy settings.
With a whole host of new Color Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button, and background. And with reimagined widgets that offer even deeper customization. In addition, One UI 4 provides a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs, and stickers available directly from your keyboard.
Availability:
Speaking of the availability of One UI 4, the S21 series will be getting this update starting November 15th. However, the footnote of the press release states that the update for Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, and others will also be rolled out at a later date soon. The Galaxy watch series that will get the One UI 4 update includes Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3.
“One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customization and privacy features. But we won’t stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem,” said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.
Supported devices:
Here are the devices that will be getting Android 12, One UI 4 update from Samsung:
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Note20
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Z Fold3
- Galaxy Z Flip3
- Galaxy Z Fold2
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy A82 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
The timeline hasn’t been shared for the One UI 4 update for these phones. However, a notice that appeared in Samsung’s Members invite app in Korea gives an idea. Here’s the tweet where the timeline was mentioned.
Join The Discussion: