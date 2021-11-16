Samsung releases One UI 4, Android 12 update for Galaxy S21 series

Samsung has finally released the Android 12 update for Galaxy S21 phones after months of beta testing. The update was first released as a public beta in September and has added new features till now. The Galaxy S21 series, including S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra, will be getting One UI 4 powered by Android 12 starting today.

One UI 4 with Android 12 update includes features like:

Material You style

Redesigned Widgets

Privacy focused features

New keyboard features

Animated Emoji and Stickers

With the latest One UI 4, powered by Android 12, Samsung adds more security features to the operating system. From alerting users when an app is trying to access your camera or microphone. A privacy dashboard will let users bring all their privacy controls to one place, making it easy for them to monitor privacy settings.

With a whole host of new Color Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button, and background. And with reimagined widgets that offer even deeper customization. In addition, One UI 4 provides a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs, and stickers available directly from your keyboard.

Availability:

Speaking of the availability of One UI 4, the S21 series will be getting this update starting November 15th. However, the footnote of the press release states that the update for Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, and others will also be rolled out at a later date soon. The Galaxy watch series that will get the One UI 4 update includes Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3.

“One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customization and privacy features. But we won’t stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem,” said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Supported devices:

Here are the devices that will be getting Android 12, One UI 4 update from Samsung:

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy A82 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

The timeline hasn’t been shared for the One UI 4 update for these phones. However, a notice that appeared in Samsung’s Members invite app in Korea gives an idea. Here’s the tweet where the timeline was mentioned.