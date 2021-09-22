OnePlus to merge its OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS

In June 2021, OnePlus announced that it would be merging with Oppo while operating as an “independent” brand. This announcement turned many heads, especially fans since OnePlus is known for its unique stock Android experience, thanks to OxygenOS. One of the biggest selling points is their quick software experience that users love. In a forum post, the company has announced its plans to merge OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS, calling it OnePlus 2.0 – The Next Step of Our Journey. The brand that once was known for the “Never Settle” slogan has now seemed to be settled.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to integrate the OxygenOS and ColorOS teams to plan the future software experience together,” said Pete Lau in a forum post. Via OnePlus Forums

According to the forum post, the head of OxygenOS, Gary C., will oversee the global unified operating system.

“By combining our software resources to focus on one unified and upgraded operating system for both OnePlus and OPPO devices globally, we will combine the strengths from both into one even more powerful OS: the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS.”

As a OnePlus fan, this news is very concerning to me. In addition, forums, groups of OnePlus enthusiasts are filled with such concerns as all are worried about the future of smartphones. However, knowing fans’ response online, Pete ensured in his forum post that this new development would offer an upgraded experience overall. Here’s what the OnePlus co-founder said,

“For some of you, this news might give you some doubts. Believe me, I read many of your comments online every day. But I would like to tell you confidently that after overseeing the product development of both systems for a year, I believe that the unified operating system will keep the DNA of OxygenOS that many of you love so much, while also giving you an upgraded experience overall.”

He also promises that the company will be customizing the unified OS specifically for OnePlus devices, keeping it clean, lightweight, and continue supporting unlock bootloaders to meet user expectations.

Speaking of the first unified OS release, the OS is expected to arrive in the next 2022 OnePlus flagship phone. The details for other devices will be shared later, as mentioned in the forum post. It is earlier to say anything about this development; however, the OnePlus experience might not remain the same.