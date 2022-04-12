Netflix is Rolling Out a Two Thumbs Up Button for Better Recommendations

Netflix introduced first the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons to know what members like and what they don’t like on Netflix. However, that indicated what they merely like and dislike. The feature was devoid of the genuine passion and love of members for the TV shows, movies, and dramas. In a recent update to increase the member’s engagement, Netflix is rolling out the Two Thumbs Up button.

Netflix was working to enhance the member’s experience through personalization. Every Netflix user has different tastes and likings for TV shows, dramas, and movies. If everyone will see the same rows of movies and TV series, then it can decrease the engagement of members and leave them on their own.

The Two Thumbs Up button will solve the mystery of what members love and want to watch more. Through this new feature which is visible on the TV shows or the rows of movies, members can show their intense liking and disliking. Netflix will use the personalized data of each member to provide them with more focused and targeted content. It will keep them engaged in watching TV shows instead of looking for the desired TV series or a romantic movie.

Every human being has a unique experience of life and personal inclinations. Projecting exact scenarios into Netflix is a wonder of today’s era. The Two Thumbs Up button will determine the ranking and placement of the TV shows and movies. They will even arrange different pages for different members. Let’s know more about the Two Thumbs Up button and what it can bring for the members.

Two Thumbs Up button

What is the intention behind introducing the Two Thumbs Up button? Why does Netflix want to provide a personalized and customized experience for each member? The simple answer is that today is the digital age and everyone wants to enjoy a virtual life.

To provide enthusiastic digital experience, each member must have distinct suggestions for TV shows, movies, and comedy shows. The personalization of each member is not possible without knowing what they like and love to watch and what they don’t like and want to avoid.

There are about 222 million subscribers of Netflix and every one of them has different intentions and interests. Some of them may like the “Arcane” while others may go for the ‘Inventing Anna”. So, by collecting the precise data of liking and disliking, Netflix will personalize the placement of TV shows and movies.

Christine Doig-Cardet is the Director of Product Innovation at Netflix. She said, “Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are good to know what members like and dislike. However, they are inefficient in knowing the complete knowledge of what they love. They can only faintly indicate what members think and feel about a TV show or movie. It is essential to know what members love and want to watch more.”

Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a great way to know what the members like or dislike. Moreover, it also helps to personalize the profiles of different members accordingly. Still, it’s not a viable and more trustworthy way to personalize. A more reliable way is to know exactly what you love and what you want to watch. The Two Thumbs Up button does that exactly. It tells Netflix what the members are loving and enjoying with complete immersion and enthusiasm.

Netflix’s personalization journey

Netflix could not have made such progress without trailblazing advancements in personalization. It discarded the five-star rating system in 2017. Instead, the five-star rating system Netflix preferred the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons. This new feature helped the members to scroll through the enormous pile of videos more efficiently.

However, this was not enough given the pace of technological advancement in the world. So, now with the rolling out of the Two Thumbs Up button, Netflix will personalize more uniquely and proficiently.

User-oriented streaming space is a distinction of Netflix through which the members are getting great output. They find less desirable TV shows and more time watching.

Concluding remarks

Netflix wants to end the choice fatigue through the Two Thumbs Up button. Through the use of this button, Netflix will personalize the profile of each member accordingly. Moreover, tailoring the rows of movies and TV series according to the personal taste of each member will bring true ecstasy.

The members can find the Two Thumbs Up button next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down Buttons. You can see these buttons on Netflix, Android, TV, and iOS interfaces.