Light up your life with custom Neon

Neon is hot right now! It is making a terrific comeback, and if you want an impactful, statement piece as an interior design addition, look no further than Neon Mama. Their neon signs range is beyond cool, with catchy one-liners and inspirational quotes as well as funky images. Neon Mama’s ready-made selection is right up our street here at TechEngage. They are simply great for anyone wanting to add some vibrancy and color to their interior décor.

Their standard signs are available in a multitude of sizes and a great variety of beautiful colors. What’s more, Neon Mama has another trick up their sleeves… custom neon signs! If there is a particular design for your home or even your company logo that you envisage hanging from your office or retail space, you can rely on Neon Mama to deliver. The process is very smooth and streamlined, so your custom orders are efficiently dealt with, and you will have an eye-catching piece created and delivered globally in no time!

Top-Notch Materials

The tubing used by Neon Mama is of the highest quality. 100% recyclable and presents no risk of glass breakages. They can be supplied as multi-color changing units, waterproof & dimmable. The company is so confident in the quality of their workmanship that they offer a 12-month guarantee as standard on all products.

Easy Installation Process

A great feature of these iconic signs is that the whole installation process is straightforward and should take you no more than 5 minutes! All you need to worry about is where to place the sign in the room for maximum impact!

Low Voltage – Safe to Touch

The vast majority of the energy consumed by LEDs is transformed into light. Only 5% is transformed into heat. As such, Neon Mama’s range of neon signs never gets hot. Traditional glass neon signs are well known for consuming vast amounts of electricity. The opposite is exactly what Neon Mama has to offer. The LEDs don’t consume much electricity at all, and so, is Eco friendly, and your bill will be saved!

A neon sign in any room creates a massive impact and can be used as a focal point, really drawing the eye. The slogans on offer from Neon Mama are on-trend as are the image signs, which include an eclectic range from melting hearts and astronauts to the hand of God, no less! You are simply sure to find something that ticks your style boxes.

They have an impressive catalog of designs available, the ability to create bespoke, one-off custom pieces too! The turnaround for custom pieces is surprisingly quick. Having revolutionized the process of getting custom signage crafted from your design, Neon Mama’s design team promise to make contact within 24 hours of design/picture submission.

Neon has moved on a lot in recent years; the signs offered are now much more practical and user friendly. Neon is on point and can now be used to express yourself through light fully! Each piece can be considered a work of art. These are signs with real soul. So, spice up your life, visit TechEngage’s top neon recommendation NeonMama.com!