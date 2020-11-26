Latest trend: Wireless electricity meets levitation in this new gadget

What’s the latest trend in home décor? You might be surprised to find that the tech nerds and the interior designers are finally in agreement.

Home furnishing brands are now pairing the latest in wireless electricity tech with electromagnetic levitation to create some pretty eye-popping pieces for the home.

Our favorite new gadget (or should we say home accessory) is called Gravita.

It’s a levitating lamp that triples as a wireless charger and a Bluetooth speaker. Not only that, but its minimalist vibes give off the perfect balance between cool and classy (you’ll finally be ready to say goodbye to that lava lamp!).

There are a few levitating lights and decorations floating around out there (we had to do it…), but none are as versatile or as practical as Gravita. Is this the beginning of the futuristic levitating lifestyle we’ve been promised by science fiction for centuries?

Based on the tech in Gravita, the future looks bright.

Gravita: The first floating gadget actually worth buying

Gravita is the cool-as-hell levitating gadget that you will actually be glad you bought. As in, you’ll use it every day and enjoy it instead of sitting in on the shelf and forgetting about it after a few days.

We’re going to tell you why in a second. But first, let’s get into the meat and potatoes of this levitating lamp. Does it really levitate? How does it work?

Yes, Gravita really does levitate for real. It uses two magnets in the bulb and lamp neck to create an electromagnetic field that suspends the bulb in mid-air. To make it even cooler, it doesn’t levitate like any other levitating gadgets.

Instead of levitating above a base, Gravita hangs in mid-air suspended below a metal arm. This way, it looks like a real lamp and not a novelty product.

To use Gravita, all you have to do is touch the base (button-free) to turn it on. Then, set the bulb in the electromagnetic field. It’s easy to put it in place, and it’s fascinating to feel the pull of the magnetic field.

The light that Gravita emits is powered by electricity transferred through the electromagnetic field via induction. It’s something that techies like uu love to gush over. But for those who don’t need to know the nerdy deets, it’s wireless electricity.

Both levitation and wireless electricity are cutting-edge features, and to see them both in one gadget is enough to turn us on (yes, it’s another light pun. Please clap).

But Floately (Gravita’s manufacturer) has taken things to another level by making the lamp versatile, stylish, and practical for everyday use.

Here’s why Gravita is worth your money.

It’s multifunctional

Gravita is much more than a lamp. While its mesmerizing levitating lightbulb might be the thing that keeps you drooling (as it does us), the lamp can also make your life a lot easier.

Here are Gravita’s additional features:

Wireless charger: Set your device on Gravita’s base to begin charging.

Set your device on Gravita’s base to begin charging. Bluetooth speaker: Pair with any device to project Hi-Fi audio.

Pair with any device to project Hi-Fi audio. USB-C and USB-A ports: Fast-charging ports so you can keep all your devices powered.

It’s pretty exceptional to see a brand create something that’s already on the forefront of technology and then add SO MUCH MORE value to it.

Most people (aka us) would happily pay the price of Gravita just for the wireless charger. The fact that you get a levitating, wirelessly electric, beats-pumping lamp as well is just icing on the cake.

But the point is, you will actually use this thing every day. Even if you don’t need a new desk lamp, almost any nightstand, desk, or mantle will benefit from having all these features in one package, even if it’s just to reduce clutter.

Gravita knocks out too many birds with one stone to ignore.

It’s practical

Gravita doesn’t just do a lot. It does a lot of things well.

It’s not just a novelty light to turn on when friends come over. It’s a lamp that you can use to light your home daily. Because it’s an LED, it will last a REALLY long time (we’ll get into that next), and it’s easy on the eyes, too.

Gravita’s bulb was developed using color temperature theory, which states that you can affect the way a person feels with light tones. Gravita’s color temperature sits at 1700K and makes you feel warm, relaxed, and focused. It might help you relieve stress after work or find the drive to finish (or start) that passion project.

Gravita’s Bluetooth speaker is also well-made and durable. It has a surprisingly loud volume range and can project to an average-sized living room. It’s ideal for pairing with smart TVs for movies or computers and phones for music.

And, of course, nothing is more practical than a multiport wireless charging hub. We can’t wait to get a Gravita, so we never have to plug our phones in again!

It’s durable

Gravita is built to last a long, long time. You won’t have to worry about flimsy bulbs or walking on eggshells when it’s turned on. It features failsafe and solid craftsmanship that can stand up to toddlers and clumsy guests.

Gravita’s metal neck is capped by an encased magnetic base. There is another magnet in the bulb, which is how the electromagnetic field is created. These electromagnets will last forever as long as electricity can pass through them, so the levitating power of Gravita is indefinite.

As far as the bulb goes, the LED is designed to last for 20+ years, even if you use the lamp every day. Additional bulbs are available for cheap, so if you buy 2, you’ll be set for 40+ years. By then, it might be a collector’s item worth millions!

But, what happens if the power fails? Gravita has a failsafe magnet that will pull the bulb up and attach it to the base if the power cuts, so it will never fall and crack.

Though even if it were to fall, the bulb is shatterproof and reinforced to resist damage. It’s 10x stronger than normal bulbs and more than capable of surviving a few tumbles.

How to get Gravita

We can’t wait to get our hands on Gravita. And the good news is, we won’t have to wait long. The lamps are shipping before Christmas, way ahead of the 2021 release date, but only to backers on Kickstarter.

We’ve already secured our orders, and there’s for you to wait. Not only do you save 50% by backing Gravita during the campaign, but you’ll also get it before everyone else. As tech nerds, we love getting something FIRST when it’s the first of its kind, so we’re kind of excited about this one.

There’s still time to back Gravita on Kickstarter and get your lamp before the holidays (and for a crazy cheap price). See Gravita in action and become a backer today on Kickstarter.