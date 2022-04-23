Instagram Tests a Templates Feature for Reels Videos

Instagram and Facebook are finding it challenging to attract a large pool of audience since the dramatic rise of TikTok. To compete and survive, Meta is following closely the exact features TikTok is using. In the mainstream media, now more than ever, people are indulging themselves in the charm of virtual reality.

Short videos and interactive experiences are pulling a large community of people onto social media platforms. Instagram launched the Reels feature on August 5, 2020. Since then, there are modifications and updates which are constantly focusing on improving the user experience. Now to give a more fascinating and alive experience, Instagram is testing a Templates Reels feature for Reels videos.

Using this feature, the users will use any existing video template for their videos. This feature is solely taken and copied from TikTok because of its tremendous popularity and widespread recognition.

However, the Templates Feature is not public yet and Instagram is beta testing this feature. Only a few influencers have access to this feature. A spokesperson confirms, “Making Reels simpler for our users is our prime focus. We are testing the ability for you to make Reels using the existing Templates from another Reel.”

So, you are probably thinking about what this Templates feature can bring to Instagram. So, let’s dive into the profound article to find the essential answers to why Instagram is imitating TikTok.

Templates Feature in beta-testing

Developing from scratch can always become a pain in the neck. Instagram knows that the more they can facilitate the users, the more it is in the best interest of Instagram. Moreover, Instagram is trying hard to engage users in a seamless experience.

To achieve such an aim, Instagram first introduced the Reels feature for making brief video clips. Now, this time, Instagram is bringing an enormous change in the Reels’ experience. Content creators can use any existing template to make videos and can add music for perfect synchronization.

Getting rid of the editing part would be a great relief for the creators. An influencer Josephine Hill describes that Templates Feature gives us an option to select “Use as template” on any Reels video. It gives the option to use the existing Reels and replace them with the original material, such as photos and videos. The new Template feature allows the users to use any Reels video as a template.

Why is Instagram copying yet another feature from TikTok?

Almost 1 billion people are using Instagram each month. Then why Instagram, despite having such a huge number of audiences, is imitating TikTok? The reason lies in the sheer amount of competition between rival platforms.

Facebook is losing its online audience dramatically, and Instagram is feeling vulnerable to the immense popularity of TikTok. It is a young social media giant and in a short amount of time, TikTok has gained unprecedented popularity through its video feature.

Fearing the tough competition, Instagram first took the Reels feature and now the Templates feature from TikTok. Instagram just like Facebook doesn’t fear lawsuits. However, to compete against TikTok, Instagram should do something inventive.

TikTok is a tough competitor



It’s not only Instagram that is trying to compete with TikTok through pseudo methods. Also, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube are introducing short-form video clips just like TikTok. It’s unlikely to decrease the popularity of TikTok.

As most of the users upload the TikTok videos on Reels. They also took the ability to add a user comment to a video feature from TikTok. Instagram is full of TikTok videos and features. It’s hard to imagine when Instagram will introduce an entirely new thing.

Concluding remarks

Instagram has copied many features from TikTok to maintain popularity. Most prominently Remix feature, visual replies, and now Templates Feature. These all features exemplify the immense fame of TikTok.

The current Templates Feature is still in the beta-testing and is available to a few influencers only. Instagram will double down the efforts on video in 2022 according to its head Adam Mosseri. It is unlikely that Instagram will bring something new for the users, given its track record of imitating the TikTok.