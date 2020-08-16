7 Tips to Improve Employees Productivity

Employee productivity is an important aspect in terms of the successful operation of any business. Many employees have problems paying attention at the workplace and it seemed to be a serious problem.

A Udemy survey report shows that 54% of employees are struggling with distraction at their Workplace. It seems like a difficult factor to manage as an employer, but there are certain time tracking apps to improve employee productivity. Apart from this, there are also a few tips that can help your employees focus.

Before you start looking for tips, let’s identify the reasons your employees are facing while focusing at work.

Too many unscheduled breaks

At times employees take more breaks constantly as if they are on other works. Rather than getting back to work, they get distracted by doing different things.

Employees on their phones

It is well known that smartphones have been the main cause of distraction. Many of us constantly check our smartphones for checking emails, text messages, messengers, etc

Poor time management skills

Sometimes people are not good at managing their time though they are good at work. Lack of time management skills can harm your professional reputation and lead to a poor work-life balance.

They don’t care

Unless employees don’t believe in a company’s products or services, they usually don’t trust to perform at a higher level.

They’re bored

Most passionate employees become unproductive if they have been given boring tasks or been provided with routine tasks. This is true and happens more often at workplaces. Unfortunately, some employees lose enthusiasm to work further.

They’re overwhelmed

When employees have too many tasks to complete on time, they feel overwhelmed and absolutely will have no idea from where to start. They will be in a dilemma to discuss it with their respective managers, thinking of the consequences in the wrong way.

7 Tips to Improve Employees Focus

Here’s a list of some of our tips that can be adapted to boost your employee productivity.

1. Let employees know what is acceptable and what is not

Setting rules and expectations will help clear employees’ roadblocks before heading to start. Asking employees whether they need any clarifications will clear them if they have any queries. Online usage policies on the restriction of certain websites or games should be restricted during working hours. Blocking of sites does not work when they would like to access their resources. Instead, with a good monitoring app like Track.ly, you can find this solution as an alternative.

2. Show appreciation

Recognize your employee’s hard work when they do a good job. Reward good work to make your employees motivated by sending an email across the team. Performance bonuses or an extra day off is a fantastic way to do. Positive reinforcement often renders employees courageous to try new things.

3. Define goals properly

Take more effort in defining project goals to get the job done on time. It is important to set goals for the short term and long term. Aligning employee goals with company objectives boosts motivation and trustworthiness to your company.

4. Set deadlines

Set realistic, reasonable tasks, and deadlines to keep your employees on track and focused. Rather than setting huge tasks with deadlines, breakdown tasks to shorter tasks to keep everything on track. Smaller wins have a powerful impact on an employee’s long way. Be sure to offer Positive reinforcement along the way.

5. Introduce flexible work hours & remote work

Productivity among office employees does not happen at the same time of the day. Employee productivity of work depends on their comfortable shifts. Few like to work in the morning and others like to work at night. Allowing employees to work remotely in their flexible shifts can help them stay focused on work with lesser distractions.

6. Don’t assign too many tasks

Many employees are often loaded with tasks adding much more pressure causing them to quit the job. To handle the increased workload, help them do their best by taking help from other team members. Provide them positive feedback and extend the deadline for the project.

7. Invest in their happiness

You need to encourage employees in sharing their likes and dislikes on every facet of their job. Create a positive environment to work as it is important to improve employee motivation. Take time to engage and celebrate community service activities, employee lunches, happy hours to celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries. Know how you can automate your timesheet tracking to get paid on time. If your employees are enjoying the process, their productivity will automatically increase thereby making your process easier and more enjoyable.

Time tracking

Effective monitoring software takes all hassle-free processes of employee’s time tracking making them focused on work. These time tracking apps monitor how much time your employee spends on a specific task giving you accurate ideas on what proportion of time they are idle and active.

Employee monitoring software provides real-time screenshots to see exactly what they’re doing. Save time and money with employee time tracking software, as it is an effective way to increase productivity in the workspace.

The ability to focus all day with all distractions is no wonder employees find it difficult. Making employees happy at work will boost up their work thereby increasing productivity.

However, Check out our 7 tips on improving employee productivity that might help you streamline your work processes. Track.ly is a great tool for employers who are looking to track their employee’s productivity. Try it for free for 30-days and see the difference yourself!