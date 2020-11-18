Google Wear OS goes up a notch with new tiles and Fit’s exciting new features

Since the first lockdown, people have been waiting for Google to update its Wear OS as the general narrative shifted towards people taking their fitness seriously.

The veteran company finally decided to update its Wear OS with three new tiles. According to an official blog post by Product Manager, Google Fit, Defne Gurel,

“On your journey to improving your wellness, you might want to monitor your sleep, see if you’re meeting your workout goals and keep an eye on your heart rate. We wanted to make it easier to find all of this quickly, and more easily in one place. To do this, we’ve made a few new updates to Google Fit and Wear OS by Google that make tracking and understanding all of your wellness information easier.”

Google Wear OS has six tiles swiping displays, i.e., Goals, Next Event, Weather Forecast, Heart rate, Headlines, and Timer. These tiles have facilitated the users allowing easier access to handy features through a single swipe. After almost a year, Google is all set to launch three more tiles that are equally very important.

The Workout tile will keep you updated about the exercises you have been doing/or intend to do daily. You can easily track your progress and won’t have to sweat over finding the right exercises every time you feel like working out (looks like Google knows we can be pretty lousy at times when it comes to fitness, and working out can be our spur-of-the-moment decision). You can make the most of this feature by monitoring your daily metrics and improvising your workout sessions accordingly.

For the Weather tile, Google promises to bring in changes in its design and calls it ‘’easier on eyes.’’ Whether it has something to do with a simple design renewal or the company is taking the screens straining-our-eyes thing seriously, we still are not sure. Smartwatches have, in fact, increased our screen time. This tile is not getting anything other than the new layout for now.

The Breathe tile surely is an intriguing one. In a time, where everyone is time and again advised to strengthen their immune as well as respiratory system, breathe tile offers one-tap accessibility to breathing sessions and exercises that can improve one’s breathing significantly. Desperate times indeed call for desperate measures. Users also get to monitor their heart rate while exercising (you can compare your heart rate at the start and end of the session) as it can give useful insights about their health.

Further, the Fit app is also being updated for ease of use. The app’s home screen will now give a brief summary of everything the users have been up to so far, along with a quick review of their general health. This can help users plan their activities, be it workouts, breathing exercises, or running, much more easily, without looking at the metrics separately (saves time and is less strenuous). Moreover, the sleep tracking is also getting updated.

This new update for the Google Wear OS (watch, ring, connected mat, etc.) users will track their night activity. For anyone having trouble sleeping, this can monitor your sleep stages and recommend sleep schedules for you. Google also mentioned supporting more sleep apps and devices in the long run.

Let’s wait until we actually use these promising features and decide whether they are worth the wait.