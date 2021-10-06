Google to unveil Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19th

Pixel 6 phones are no longer a mystery. Google has unveiled the phone on their social media already as part of their marketing. Well, the company is now holding a virtual launch event to “officially” unveil Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19th. Google announced in a tweet the date and time for the online event.
What do we know about Pixel 6 phones?
The new Pixel phones are expected to arrive with an in-house Tensor chip. Like Apple’s in-house A-series chips for iPhone, this could be groundbreaking tech and would increase the performance of Pixel phones to a great extent. In addition, this year, Google is also bringing a Pro version of their Pixel phones, which will get all pro features. One of the pro features is a 4x optical zoom with a telephoto lens in Pixel 6 Pro.
Speaking of display and design, the phones’ displays are larger than last year’s Pixel 5, which had a 6-inch display. Pixel 6 and 6 Pro has been redesigned with new colors and glass material. The screen size of the Pixel 6 is 6.4-inch, while the Pro variant has a larger 6.7-inch display. The Pixel phones will be running Android 12.
The event will be streamed live on October 19th, at 10 AM PT. You can watch the event live here.
Join The Discussion: