Google to unveil Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19th

Pixel 6 phones are no longer a mystery. Google has unveiled the phone on their social media already as part of their marketing. Well, the company is now holding a virtual launch event to “officially” unveil Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19th. Google announced in a tweet the date and time for the online event.

What do we know about Pixel 6 phones?

The new Pixel phones are expected to arrive with an in-house Tensor chip. Like Apple’s in-house A-series chips for iPhone, this could be groundbreaking tech and would increase the performance of Pixel phones to a great extent. In addition, this year, Google is also bringing a Pro version of their Pixel phones, which will get all pro features. One of the pro features is a 4x optical zoom with a telephoto lens in Pixel 6 Pro.

Speaking of display and design, the phones’ displays are larger than last year’s Pixel 5, which had a 6-inch display. Pixel 6 and 6 Pro has been redesigned with new colors and glass material. The screen size of the Pixel 6 is 6.4-inch, while the Pro variant has a larger 6.7-inch display. The Pixel phones will be running Android 12.

The event will be streamed live on October 19th, at 10 AM PT. You can watch the event live here.