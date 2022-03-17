Google Home App is coming with a fresh redesign

The Google Home App is coming with a fresh, intuitive, and much-needed redesign within the next few weeks. Customers would get a fresh redesign of the Google Home App both in Android and iOS. The much-needed 2.49 update will enable the users to manage all the devices from a single home screen. This new design and feature will enable them to control multiple devices from a single home screen in Android 11 and up.

On the App Store and Google Play Store, there is a lengthy release note on the upcoming updates and improvements both in design and functions of the fresh Google Home App. Google wants to remove the burden from the shoulders of its dear customers. It is giving them more flexible and easy control over the devices.

Google took off the mission in 2018 to bring more flexibility and sophistication to its Home App. Since then, the Google App has gone through a lot of changes. Besides a minor change in the color of lights, Google Home has remained unchanged since 2018. This obsolete design put the customers in a wary situation to tap into each feature to do things.

The hectic process of managing each device separately and accessing the features through a troublesome process made things scary for the users. The new design in Google Home App will resolve these matters. According to the release note, Google is bringing many changes to the new Google Home App. We are listing some of the prominent features below.

Control from Home App

Using the upcoming Google Home App, you can manage Google Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Cameras, Google Test, thermostat, and many other devices. This comprehensive use and profound feature of the upcoming Google Home App will immerse and rejuvenate the customers.

Oversee the unique features

You would have the home tab in the upcoming Google Home App. Using this Home tab, you could do everything you want to. Like, you can play music, increase or decrease the volume, dim the lights while you watch the movies, and control everything within the blink of an eye. Moreover, you can improve the home setup conveniently.

Daily use

Whether you are a student or a businessperson, the upcoming Google Home App is coming to improve your routine. You can follow the updated news stories, weather and control the intensity of the screen light. All this is just from a single place, i.e., Google Home App.

Keeps you updated

Google Home App is the most sophisticated version Google has ever built. You can follow the status of your home and remain updated on the important events in a day. Moreover, you can set reminders to notify you about the missed events. This feature can keep you most updated about your important business meetings and routine.

Google Home App and privacy

In this data age, your personal information is the most important thing. The rising cyber attacks and malware threats can jeopardize your security tremendously. However, Google has tackled this grave concern. Through an impregnable security infrastructure built in the Google Home app, it is unlikely that any intruder will breach the security protocols. Moreover, through Google Home App, you can control your privacy settings, personal preferences, and Google Assistant Activity. This wide range of control through Google Home Screen is quite remarkable.

Wrap up

The more intuitive, humane, and easy design of the Google Home App will make things more accessible and comfortable for the users. Google says on the official Google Homepage that the redesign of the Google Home App will roll out over the next few weeks. To see the fresh changes and updates both in design and features, we have to wait until the official release of the Google Home App.