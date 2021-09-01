Google extends mandatory office return until January 2022

Google has delayed (yet again) mandatory office return until January 2022 due to increasing uncertainty related to the pandemic amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases globally.

As per an open email, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told his staff that they could choose to remain working from home until at least January 10, 2022. So, for now, it will be optional for Google’s employees to attend office. However, the company will give workers a 30 days notice before they are asked to join the office.

The internet giant has said it will ask employees to work in a “hybrid” model, with about 60% of employees returning to the same offices as before the pandemic. In August, Google-approved 85% of employee’s requests to work remotely or relocate once the company’s offices fully reopen and everyone is back to a normal routine.

Google is taking no chance as the company and hence requires employees to be fully vaccinated when returning to the office. The company’s CEO stated previously in July’s open letter that,

“Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead.” And “Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated.” ~ CEO Sundar Pichai / Open Letter to Googlers

Pichai also encouraged Googlers “to rest and recharge” and showed confidence in getting through this pandemic together and with optimism by saying,