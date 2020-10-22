Facebook kick-starts its dating service in Europe

Facebook has launched its long-awaited dating service in European countries. The feature has already raised the bar of competition among its existing challengers like Tinder and other dating apps. According to Facebook, more than 1.5 billion matches have been created where the feature has been working since its launch.

In the mobile phone app, Facebook Dating will have a dedicated single-purpose opt-in space alongside the Newsfeed of users. Users have to create a Facebook Dating profile that can be easily done in just a few steps.

Post stories:

Users can post personalized stories from your everyday life in the Facebook Dating section. They can also share their Facebook or Instagram stories on the Dating profile. This can help in finding a more compatible and meaningful connection. This allows more interaction and subsequently more get-to-know conversations.

The Facebook Dating service will fetch data from the user’s Facebook profile and the choice-making algorithms will provide the best suited and optimal match for the user’s profile. Now, primarily the data and interests showed on this social media app has become grossly more significance, as in the case of false information, users would end up finding the wrong and unsuitable match.

via: Facebook

Add Secret Crush:

To make it more humane, Facebook has introduced a Secret Feature which allows users to add up to nine its Facebook friends or Instagram followers as a Secret Crush. This will help them to foster more potential relationships with the people you are interested in. If your secret crush also adds you too, it’ll become a match. If your crush hasn’t created a dating profile, he/she would not be able to know who is adding them to the Secret Crush list.

via: Facebook

Allow Events and Groups:

If users opt-in the options of adding Facebook Events and Groups to their Dating profile, it will eventually open further avenues of opportunities for them. For example, if one wants to have a partner who also loves the dog, you can find him/her in the Groups of pet owners or pet lovers alike.

Video calls have been on the plate of users for so long, but does every video call refer to a virtual date? Of course, No!

Thus, Facebook Dating is providing users a more specific video call option that will land the couple on a virtual date. Since you found a match in the profiles, then in a chatbox, the simple tapping on a video call icon will help you find more about your potential partner.