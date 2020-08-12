Einthusan alternatives for streaming movies

Einthusan is a leading South Asian streaming provider of full-length feature films in a wide range of languages. The site is incredibly popular and provides over 4000 legally licensed films from up to 9 regional Indian languages. They are supporting iOS, Android, PC, and Macs with web support and even your games console. Just browse their catalog, pick a film, and press play!

Einthusan allows millions of users to stream under-appreciated and under-rated films absolutely free and is a huge asset for Bollywood appreciation. In recent times, streaming from the comfort of your own home has become increasingly popular, and Einthusan offers a great streaming service for those looking for South Asian content to stream in lockdown.

The Eithusan.tv homepage is clean and easy-to-grasp. Select from their nine available languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, and more, and then browse their vast array of films to stream in an instant. Every day, there are brand new films added as Eithusan continues to add new content for you to enjoy free of charge.

Powered by advertisement, Eithusan is able to offer a streaming service that is free for you to use. You don’t need to create a premium account, add your payment details, or even create an account. Though, if the ads bug you, there is a paid option to go ad-free.

Is Einthusan legal?

Despite its size and popularity, there doesn’t exist a clear and definite answer to whether Einthusan is legal. The site has been accused of hosting pirated content, despite their claims of “fully licensed” content. Einthusan exists in a grey area, whereas a video stream host, it is not known whether the site facilitates film piracy. Therefore, users may wish to look for alternative providers that don’t exist in the grey legality zone.

Einthusan Alternatives:

ErosNOW is an Indian subscription-based streaming provider owned by the Bollywood film publisher Eros. The service offers films in all major Indian languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu, and hosts over 12,000 Bollywood titles that include movies, TV shows, music videos, and more. With a monthly cost of Rs. 99, the provider is significantly cheaper than Netflix – bridging the gap between established streaming giants and the potentially illegal free websites for streaming movies.

As the films are reputably licensed/owned by Eros, ErosNOW’s legality is crystal clear. There is no risk of breaking the law using ErosNOW, and by using this service, you are supporting the Bollywood industry as a whole.

The American streaming giant Netflix launched in India in 2016 and has since become a great provider for Hindi-language films worldwide. Whilst lacking the language options of dedicated South Asian streaming providers, Netflix also offers an excellent catalog of English-language films and TV shows.

Netflix is a great alternative for those also wishing to stream English content, but if you’re strictly looking for Bollywood/Indian films and shows, Netflix may not be the best alternative for Einthusan. Recent Hindi-language films to be released include Andhadhun, Manto, and Pad Man, with more being added very often. As expected, Netflix’s legality is water-tight – with no legal issues with piracy or licensing.

The Disney-owned subscription streaming service Hotstar also offers an excellent selection of Indian content to stream instantly. Operated by the popular channel STAR, Hotstar’s key advantage is its large selection of TV shows. You’ll find popular Hindi-language soaps like Karthika Deepam and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Starting from $9.99USD a month, it is a little pricey. But, for instant access to TV shows, movies, and even live credit, Hotstar offers a lot for its monthly price tag.

Like Netflix, Amazon’s streaming service is better known for its wide selection of English-language content. But, in recent years, its Indian movies and TV show catalog have increased drastically. Signing up also comes with Prime perks, so if you’re an avid Amazon shopper, a Prime subscription might be worth it. The selection of Bollywood content does tend to be a little old, but like Netflix, there is still a back catalog of films to enjoy.

With over 47 million active users, Spuul is one of the largest dedicated South Asian OTT/streaming providers and offers a very competitive free tier to watch content with subtitles. Start a free trial and stream over 100 live channels, thousands of on-demand content, and even dubs in other regional languages. Spuul has a catalog of over 1,000 films and TV shows, as well as partnerships with several production companies such as Yash Raj Films, Viacom, and UTV Motion Pictures.

With over 8000 Bollywood movies, countless TV shows, 10 million songs, and music videos and over 10,000 lifestyles and reality content, Hungama offers one of the complete packages for Indian entertainment. Starting at $4USD per month, Hungama is also very price competitive, offering high-quality streams for a low price. Hungama has reputable licenses with production companies and film publishers, and the legality of the site is trusted.

A somewhat unexpected entry on the list, the video-sharing platform YouTube holds a lot of Bollywood and South Asian content for you to enjoy. There exist many short films, indie projects and clips of Bollywood films. Also, you can pay to rent full Bollywood films and TV episodes – although doing so can be significantly more expensive than subscription-based services. Users do also upload films onto the site, but most are serious infringements of copyright. You’re in the clear if you watch it as using YouTube is unlikely to net you any piracy troubles, but don’t expect them to be up for long as Content ID could take it down without notice. But, if you keep to indie content, and even user creations like vlogs and more, YouTube is a great place for South Asian content!

Launched in 2018, Zee5 is Zee TV’s video-on-demand service for TV shows and Zee5 original movies. Think of Zee5 like HBO Max for HBO, the streaming service for a premium cable network. The subscription costs ₹999 for a year. Monthly/Quarterly/Semi-annual plans are also available. The main selling point for Zee5 is the wide range of Zee5 exclusive programming. Hit shows on the service include Kundali Bhanjya, Baaghi, and even films like Churails and the brand new Zee5 original Pareeksha. There are over 10,000 hours of content to watch, a lot of shows and movies you can’t watch anywhere else. As this service is owned by the Zee Group, they own the rights to the content on the service (or have fully licensed it). The legality of Zee5 is crystal clear: it’s safe.

Launched in 2008, BIGFlix is India’s oldest movie streaming service and was, therefore, a pioneer of the services offered by its competitors. With a monthly price of $1.99, this service is one of the most affordable on the list and gives you instant access to over 2000 Bollywood films, including regional movies. With content in many regional languages, including Tamil, BigFlix bills itself as a Personal Blockbuster Theatre. Also, we do not think there is any issue with legality and believe all the content is licensed correctly. By signing up for BigFlix, you do not support film piracy.

Voot is the online streaming arm of Viacom-18: the provider behind ColorsTV, MTV, and Nick. Voot has the stuff to watch from Colors TV, MTV India, Nickelodeon India, and other Viacom 18 owned television channels. It also hosts many Bollywood films for streaming. Voot is available only in India, but it is free to use with advertisements for those in India. Voot also serves the UK, but only for Virgin Media TV customers. In 2020, Voot introduced a paid subscription service titled Voot Select, offering original series only available to paid members, as well as early streaming of shows a day before transmission. Original shows include Chinese Bhasad, Asur, and the brand new crime-thriller The Raikar Case.