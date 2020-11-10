China launches the world’s first experimental 6G satellite into orbit

Recently, China has launched a rocket with 13 satellites, together with 6G test satellites, to perform Terahertz satellite communications tests in space. These satellites are meant to conduct the test of new spectrum bands that, in the future, will be used to power networks.

The 6G test satellite and the other 12 satellites have been launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the Shanxi Province. The satellite also features a technology that will be used to track crop disasters and wild forest fires.

The first 6G UESTC satellite (Star Era-12) is named after the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, renowned as China’s cradle for the national electronic industry. It implies the high-frequency terahertz (THz) waves to obtain data transmission rates that are likely to be several times higher than 5G.

The "#UESTC" satellite (Star Era-12), the first #6G test satellite in the world and first one named after the university since its establishment, was successfully lifted off at Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center and entered the scheduled orbit on the morning of Nov. 6. pic.twitter.com/ouM2rpC7pS — UESTC-电子科技大学 (@UESTC1956) November 6, 2020

In the wake of recent development, it can be said that in China, the development of 6G empowered systems is underway. At the same time, many other countries are still busy sorting 5G technologies for their premises.

Nevertheless, after this breakthrough, It remains uncertain what network technologies would shape the use cases and market standard for 6G technology. This means that the satellite will have very little ‘6G technology.’

There is a multitude of research initiatives working on 6G advancement around the world. In addition to China, the €251 million 6Genesis program is already in progress in Northern Finland. The Academy of Finland has chosen 6G-Enabled Wireless Smart Society & Ecosystem from the University of Oulu as one of the first two national flagship research funding programs. The US administration also has 6G plans in its bag.

I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on……… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

As far as the technology companies are concerned, Samsung is keen to extend its presence in the networking environment. Earlier this year, Samsung published a white paper entitled “The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All,” highlighting the company’s vision for the next-generation communications system, specifically 6G. However, the 6G standard is expected to be finalized by 2028, with commercial launches beginning in 2030.