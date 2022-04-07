Apple’s WWDC22 will take place online on June 6th

Apple announced it is hosting the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 6th through June 10th. The company knows it is important to instill the courage to innovate and lead the technological evolution. That’s why it has been successfully hosting the developers’ conference for the past two years.

It is the third time in a row that Apple is hosting this event online. It is free to attend and is accessible online through the internet. WWDC22 will not be a boring event as there will be developers, computer geeks, and nerds from around the world. Moreover, Apple has said that it will also host the WWDC22 event in person in Apple Park.

At Apple Park, students and developers will watch the keynote and state of the Union videos together. This event has a great potential to instigate creative skills and confidence in developers and participants. Apple knows that to venture out into the unknown lands of creativity and intuition, such events are important.

It’s the reason Apple is persistent and unparalleled in disclosing more updates. At WWDC22 there will be more updates about the iOS, tvOS, macOS, watchOS. There would be interaction with outstanding apps and a thrilling experience of the latest technology.

What is WWDC?

WWDC stands for Worldwide Developers Conference. As the name suggests, it is a conference where computer geeks and nerds gather to share ideas and technological inventions.

Practically, this conference is all about third-party software developers such as Mac, iPad, and iPhones. The company invites expert developers to be aware of the upcoming updates in the system. More so, Apple prepares developers through workshops, speeches, sessions, and speeches.

No doubt developers are at the core of this conference. However, Apple uses this event to announce its plans and Apple devices to a wider audience.

What makes WWDC22 special?

Apple has a global community of over 30 million developers. These developers are skillful and ambitious. To sharpen their skills and give them a more holistic experience, Apple is hosting WWDC22 on June 6th. However, without these conferences, most of the skills developers have can go unnoticed until landed in the trash.

Susan Prescott is Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. She said that Apple wants to provide a forum to connect and build the communities of developers in the form of WWDC. She also said that going beyond the limits is most important when we want to lead the world of technology.

This year’s WWDC22 is more special, ambitious, and exciting. It will bring the announcements from the keynote and state of the Union presentation. However, the upcoming WWDC22 will include more cutting-edge learning labs, digital lounges, information sessions, and localized content. It will make WWDC22 a truly global event.

What is the Swift Student Challenge?

WWDC22 is going to be a great place of excitement and learning. Besides inviting developers from around the world, Apple is inviting the students to compete and show their coding skills. Programming and coding are at the heart of every system. It’s the solid reason, Apple is inviting students who have a passion for coding to join the Swift Student Challenge.

Swift Playground is a thrilling app for iPad and Mac. This makes learning Swift programming fun. At the WWDC22 event, Apple is inviting students from around the world to create the Swift Playground apps of their own choice.

More so, the winners will get thrilling prizes such as a customized pin set, WWDC22 outwear, and a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Program. To know more about the Swift Student Challenge, visit the official website.

What to expect from WWDC22?

WWDC is conventionally a software-focused event. However, it doesn’t mean that this year’s WWDC22 will also be a traditional event. Last year, we saw the announcements of SharePlay support for FaceTime, widget support for iPadOS, and store IDs in digital form in Apple Wallet.

However, that doesn’t imply that this year’s event will also be the same without bringing something new to the table. We have also seen from the past events the launch of HomePod, updated iMacs, iPad Pro, and new Mac Pro. So, what can we see this year on WWDC22?

It is possible that at WWDC22, Apple will launch an updated Silicon Pac Pro, a version of the MacBook Air or M2 chip. It is surprising to know before the WWDC22, Apple will provide additional information to the developers. Before the actual materialization of the event, we can only surmise. Let’s see how Apple is going to goosebump us at WWDC22.

Concluding remarks

Developers from around the world will display skills and sharpen their learning at WWDC22. Apple has been hosting virtual events for developers for the last two years. This year’s WWDC22 will make it a third time in a row.

Apple is also inviting students with a passion for coding to join the Swift Student Challenge to develop the Swift Playground apps. Besides training the developers, Apple also uses the WWDC to announce new Apple devices and unveil updates and new iPhone operating systems.