Apple’s Self Service Repair Store Let You Fix your iPhones

Apple is awarding the right to repair Apple devices to its customers. The company opened Self Service Repair stores to give the power to repair the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE. The new program will offer over 200 parts and tools to repair the Apple devices.

There would be a large array of things customers could fix, such as the battery, camera, and display. Moreover, Apple will also provide the parts, manuals, and certain repair tools for Mac computers at the end of this year. It is interesting to know that the Self Service Repair is first available in the U.S. and then will be expanded throughout the world in 2022.

Through this Self Service facility, the customers would have access to over 5000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2800 Independent Repair Providers. This is the initial phase in which Apple is focusing on repairing the Camera, display, and battery. Let’s know more about this ambitious program in this profound article.

Self Service Repair

The right to repair movements has given this Self Service Repair facility to most customers. However, before repairing the Apple devices, you should always have a look at the repair manual. After going through the Repair Manual, the customers can place an order from the Self Service Repair store online. There is a benefit as well. The customers returning the used parts of the Apple devices could also get credit for their purchase.

It is important to know that the Self Service Repair is most appropriate for individual technicians. Especially those having the rigorous experience and skill to repair electronic devices. Apple has recommended in the official blog that, for most customers, visiting a professional and certified technician is more beneficial.

Access to Apple Repair

Apple has increased the number of service stations over the past three years. Customers can have access to over 2800 Independent Repair Providers. This can give an edge to the customers who can conveniently repair their Apple devices.

Interestingly, the Repair Provider program was initially started in 2019 in the U.S. only and since then has expanded to over 200 countries. This has given double benefit to the independent repair shops as they now have access to the training, part, and tools.

Moreover, Apple also provides the most convenient service to consumers through its network of over 5000 AASPs. Through this service, consumers get the built-in and out-of-warranty service to repair their Apple devices.

Advocates of Self Repair

The Self Service Repair Stores haven’t come into being on their own. Rather, the advocates of self repair pushed harder to compel Apple to provide these stores. Now, they are demanding wider access to the tools and repair stores so that the customers don’t have to wander in search of quality service.

Then they have some genuine concerns. Apple has outrightly and conspicuously warned previously about the issues that can arise from the service of third-party parts or unauthorized repairs.

Concluding remarks

Apple is not the only company giving access to the customers to Self Service Repair. Last month, Samsung also announced a similar initiative aiming to provide the repair service for the flagship Galaxy devices. However, the program is still in the rudimentary stage and there are chances that the customers would face some problems too.

However, companies such as Apple and Samsung usually make it harder for independent repair businesses to flourish. In response to the criticism, the companies usually list the reasons for maintaining the quality of repair service.

Still, getting access to the Self Service Repair store won’t be enough. As Apple has already warned the customers to seek professional repair services instead of taking the mess into their own hands. Despite these all setbacks and precautions, Apple has taken a great initiative. It will boost the confidence of the customers in Apple devices.