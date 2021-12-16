Apple delays corporate office return, announces $1,000 bonus for employees

Apple has delayed the return of corporate employees to the office. Not only this, the company will be giving all of their employees $1000 for “work from home needs.” This has been reported by Bloomberg’s senior analyst, Mark Gurman. A similar update was posted on the Twitter handle of Zoe Schiffer of NBC News.

In an email sent to staff on Wednesday, CEO Apple, Tim Cook said that the date to return to the office is “yet to be determined.” The email from Tim Cook also announced that the company will be giving $1,000 to employees (corporate and retail) for their “work-from-home needs.” The confirmation of this $1,000 bonus news comes from Apple spokesperson Nick Leahy while speaking to The Verge.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, companies around the globe have been cautious and hence have allowed their workers to work from home. Previously, workers were set to return on February 1st; however, the recent delay comes after the rise of the omicron variant of coronavirus, as reported by WHO.