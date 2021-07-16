Xiaomi overtakes Apple as second-largest smartphone maker in the world

Xiaomi overtakes Apple becoming the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor. According to a report from Canalys, based on worldwide shipments in the second quarter of 2021, Xiaomi has taken the second spot on the list of the world’s largest smartphone shipment companies. The company has passed Apple with over 17 percent of global market share; however, Apple has 14 percent market share. Currently, Samsung holds the first spot on the list with a 19 percent market share and an annual growth rate of +15 percent.

Following Apple’s third spot, Oppo and Vivo are on the list with a combined 20 percent (10% of Oppo and 10% of Vivo) market share, respectively. For those who don’t know, both Oppo and Vivo are owned by a Chinese company, BBK Electronics.

The report also mentioned the growth rate in Q2 2021 of each listed company. These companies have incredible growth rates, excluding Apple, which comes last in growth with only +1 percent growth in Q2 2021. The annual growth rates of Samsung , Xiaomi, Apple, Oppo, and Vivo are +15%, +83%, +1%, +28%, +27% respectively.

Xiaomi celebrated their number two spot with a social media post by thanking their Mi Fans for their support.

We've moved up one more spot! Just in from @Canalys, we are now the 2nd largest smartphone brand worldwide in terms of shipments. This amazing milestone couldn't have been achieved without our beloved Mi Fans! #NoMiWithoutYou



RT with ✌️from your Xiaomi smartphone 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kKfuTK8K7J — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 15, 2021

Back in 2019, Huawei overtook Apple as the second-largest smartphone vendor, later affected by the US ban. As a result, other Chinese competitors were benefited from this development. Earlier this year, Oppo also overtook Huawei to become the best-selling smartphone brand. However, Xiaomi was benefited the most from US sanctions on Huawei and hence can be seen with the most growth in Q2 2021. With an impressive growth rate, it seems that it won’t take long for Xiaomi to overtake Samsung as the largest smartphone vendor in the world.