YouTube TV brings 4K Plus, offline downloads, and Dolby 5.1

YouTube TV announced today that it will offer 4K Plus with offline downloads, 5.1 Dolby audio, and features that make it much easier to watch live sports. These features were first teased in February by the company.

In order to improve the video quality, users can now add 4K streaming for $19.99 per month, bringing the bill to $84.98 per month.

Allow us to drop some BIG feature announcements 🎤

4K IS HERE 📣



Starting today, our 4K Plus add-on allows you to:

📺 Watch available content in 4K

⬇️ Watch available DVR’d programs offline

♾ Use unlimited simultaneous streams at home️



Learn more: https://t.co/Y224ghoGYZ — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 28, 2021

4K Plus subscribers will be able to download DVR shows to watch offline – this feature is not possible with the $64.99 a month basic package. A month of free service will be offered to subscribers before they have to pay $9.99 a month for a year before the price goes up to $19.99 per month.

Youtube TV subscribers will be able to enjoy 5.1 Dolby audio for free – the company says this has been one of the “most biggest requests.” This surround-sound technology will begin appearing on select devices in the coming weeks. The first to be added will be smart TVs, and others will follow in the near future.

A new sports feature will allow viewers to jump directly to key plays and highlight moments when watching a DVR recording or live. In other words, if you tune in an hour late, you can watch key moments from the game, then jump right into the live-action. Users will also be able to search for specific sports to record on YouTube TV, which has unlimited storage. During the Olympics, the app will also provide a medal count view.

In his note, Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan expressed,

“As a sports fan myself, I’ve been really excited about YouTube TV since we launched it a few years ago. YouTube TV not only offers all the content I love, but the team has continued to build new experiences that are changing the way people watch live TV. In the latest installment of our Innovation Series, we give a behind-the-scenes look at our next step to innovate on YouTube TV for live sports.”

It is rare to find the convenience of offline viewing among streaming TV services. The Hulu on-demand library only provides offline access to its shows and movies, which Sling TV doesn’t offer at all. With less than a month left until the Olympics begin in Tokyo, online streaming services are trying to entice subscribers that want to watch summer sports.