Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated product lineup for Redmi Note 10 phones. It was widely expected that the new lineup would be budget-friendly and will feature a couple of devices. The new lineup of phones hosts plenty of major upgrades over the previous generation’s Redmi Note 9 series. These changes include high refresh rate AMOLED displays, premium camera hardware, and the 5G support.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is strikingly different and one of its kind phone because of a high refresh rate AMOLED display and a 108MP premium camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP “telemacro,” and a 2MP depth sensor. One of the Note 10 Pro’s biggest selling points is its 6.67-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Further specifications include a Snapdragon 732 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, a 5,020mAh battery, 33W fast charging. It features a microSD card slot, two SIM card slots, stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and a headphone jack. There will be no wireless charging.

Image via Xiaomi

Xiaomi is using a pretty much similar name for its two somewhat different phones in Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 10 Pro launched globally is the flagship model, But in the meantime, that model has also been launched in India with the moniker of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. There are a few changes in both phones as the Indian version drops NFC and it is not listed as IP53-rated, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro launched in India has 64MP primary camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at $260. Despite offering some of the market’s best features at a much cheaper price point, the Xiaomi Redmi Note10 series still remains a reasonable option.