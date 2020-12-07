5 best tips to make your portrait awesome

Portrait photography refers to the art of capturing an inherent character of the subject within a photograph. This means that portrait photography is more than simply clicking a photo of a person. A good portrait should portray the character, soul, and emotions of the person or subject. Therefore, to make a bomb portrait, like the photographers at Perfocal, you need to practice the right technique and capture an art piece that can invoke feelings in the viewers. Below are some tips for making your portrait the best it can be.

1. Focus on the subject keenly

The first and arguably most important tip to focus on the subject. Note that the subject is the most important part of portrait photography. Therefore, it would help if you made the subject comfortable. If the subject is comfortable with you, then you can easily achieve a successful session. Start by connecting with your subject before you start the shoot. If possible, you can try to meet the subject in person before the shoot and get to know more about them. Doing so will help you learn the essence of your subject and come up with an ideal style of photography you can use during the shoot.

2. Find an ideal location

The location you choose for the shoot will have a significant influence on the results and quality of the outcomes. The best location for a portrait photo is outdoors. The natural sunlight outdoors gives the best results. However, it is also subject to a lot of challenges like weather and the changing lighting. Therefore, if you are looking to conduct the photoshoot outdoors, you need to plan according to weather, time, and other environmental conditions. If you are looking for control, then it would be ideal if you conducted the shoot indoors. In such a case, you need to start planning the right lighting to complement the subject’s clothes, backdrops, and the overall mood of the shoot. Doing so will help you create an incredible piece of art.

3. Choose your lens wisely

Your choice of lens will also have a great impact on the quality of the portrait photos you create. It is always wise to have a wide-angle lens if you are looking to capture portraits with visual impact. If you want your subject to appear taller than they are, you can shoot from a low angle. However, try not to go too close so that you don’t see some distortions. Additionally, you can add drama to a wide-angle shot by simply tilting the camera to an angle. You can always experiment with different lenses to choose the best one.

4. Get the pose right

Another tip for making a bomb portrait is figuring out the right pose for your subject. You need a pose that will portray your subject in the most flattering way possible. You also need to keep in mind the lighting, angle of the camera, and the background in addition to the right pose for the subject. You can always try different combinations of poses and angles to determine which one is the ideal choice. Once you have found the perfect pose, you can play around with subtle changes for different shots so that all the pieces of the photoshoot are perfect.

5. Know your camera settings

If you are looking to make a bomb portrait, you need to know your camera settings in and out. The settings of your camera play a significant role in determining the quality of the image. For instance, you need to know when to use exposure compensation, zoom elements, and shutter speed settings, among others. For incredible results, you need to make the shutter speed higher than the focal length. With a wide-angle lens, you can get away with a slower shutter speed. If your camera has an anti-shaking system, you can also use it to come up with the best results. The ISO element is also important. Increasing it will help you achieve a bomb portrait. Focusing on your camera is also very important.

Conclusion

A bomb portrait needs to be artistic. This means it needs to capture the emotions and expressions of the subject, whether for a wedding photoshoot or a prenup shoot. This means you need to capture the authenticity, and things like a fake smile and blank looks will not give you a perfect art piece. The best way to achieve this is by not hurrying the process.