TikTok confirms it is testing Snapchat-like Stories feature

TikTok is also testing stories. Multiple users around the globe have spotted stories feature in their TikTok app. Every social media app seems to be copying this feature since it had first introduced by Snapchat in 2013.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, discovered that TikTok Stories disappear after 24 hours and can be used to interact with fans. They will appear on TikTok’s sidebar in almost the same way Stories appear on different platforms.

At the moment, it’s not clear how many people have got this feature, but it seems that this feature is still in beta.

In a statement to The Verge, TikTok confirmed that the feature is still in beta,

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently, we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community.”

Adding a new story is as easy as tapping on a new “create” button on the sidebar. There are options for adding captions, music, and text. Nonetheless, the stories need to be video. The photos are not available. In the sidebar, you can find TikTok Stories as well. You will see those posted by accounts you follow there. It is also possible to load someone’s stories by tapping their profile picture. You can interact with TikTok Stories by reacting and commenting, and, as always, they survive for 24 hours before they’re gone.

Meanwhile, Twitter recently closed down “fleets,” its take on stories since people weren’t using it as much as expected.

In its disclosure, TikTok did not specify what extent of the testing it is doing. There are, however, numerous TikTok users who already have access to the feature, as a quick search on Twitter shows.

Users used Snapchat Stories to share pictures and videos of important moments to friends and family that expired after 24 hours.

TikTok isn’t the only company copying Snapchat stories feature; Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Linkedin, Pinterest, Netflix, and YouTube have also introduced stories on their platform in the past. TikTok seems busy providing more ways to interact with audiences on the platform.