Tesla announces Cyberquad, a $1900 electric mini ATV for kids

Tesla announces Cyberquad, its first mini-vehicle for kids, for $1,900. The four-wheel Cyberquad for kids can be ordered from Tesla’s website. The ATV for kids was announced silently and is a mini version of Tesla’s long-awaited and still unavailable full-size Cyberquad ATV that the company announced back in 2019.

Speaking of the ingredients, the Cyberquad is made of steel, comes with a cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking. It resembles Cybertruck in terms of design. For example, the lights are LED bars, and the overall design is well polished with flat curves and edges. As far as the speed of this ATV for kids is concerned, it is only 10mph tops and battery juice of 15 miles of range. In addition, the mini ATV has three-speed modes and can go 5mph, 10mph, and 5mph in reverse.

The charging time is 5 hours for a complete charge, and the range depends on speed, the riding terrain, and the weight of the person who’s driving. For now, it is only available in the US, and the shipment isn’t guaranteed before the holidays.