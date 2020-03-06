Tech gadgets and essentials for a road trip

So the summers are finally approaching, what else can be a good way of spending the bright sunny days other than going on a crazy long road trip. Away from all the tech gadgets and mechanized life.

A long vacation in the summers driving along the road can be such a stress reliever. Imagine the breeze going through your hair, your favorite music booming through the car’s speaker, the wide and sunny roads with a captivating view throughout.

The sense of liberation you get from a road trip is unmatchable; you are in control of everything going on, like the time you take, the pace you follow, or the final destination you decide to hit, all up to your choice and mood.

But wait, this is not as easy as it seems. Things can go very wrong if you plan to go on a long road trip without proper planning and preparation. Imagine your car breaking down in the middle of nowhere without you having proper car tools to cater to the problem.

Therefore, before leaving on a road trip, it is extremely important that you pack all your essentials, including some important tech gadgets, some personal items, and items related to your car like your car tools without which it is impossible to travel. In order to make your road trip easier and much more fun we have compiled a list of essentials for you need to carry along:

List of top essentials for a road trip:

There should be two separate lists that you need to make and follow before leaving. One includes all the items you need to pack for yourself and the other items which you need to pack for your car.

Tech gadgets and personal items:

Emergency Kit/Medicine Box: The most important thing to have in your car is an emergency kit, which should include all basic and emergency medicines like pain killers. And first aid items like Band-Aids etc.

Battery packs, USB cord, and charger: we all know how important it is to stay in contact with your loved ones while on a road trip. Therefore make sure you carry your phone and camera charger and also a few battery packs to last you while you are on the road.

Wet wipes and sanitizers: you might not have access to clean water or restrooms everywhere along the journey based on the destination you choose. Therefore always carry wet wipes and sanitizers for instant cleaning.

Portable Wi-Fi: let's face it, at home or even anywhere, we are nothing with our Wireless routers that provide us access to the World Wide Web and help us stay connected throughout the world. However, what to do while traveling? Well, it is advisable to carry a portable Wi-Fi or a traveling router to keep you connected.

Camera: what fun it is to travel if you are not able to capture your memories forever to cherish? Therefore carry a good camera with you.

Sunscreen and Mosquito spray: make sure to be prepared to face harsh weathers take along sunscreen to protect from sun and insect repellant to keep those mosquitos away.

Snacks and protein bars: there might be times where you don't have access to fresh and hygienic food on the road, be sure to be prepared with some snacks and protein bars in your car.

there might be times where you don’t have access to fresh and hygienic food on the road, be sure to be prepared with some snacks and protein bars in your car. Other items: Towel, toiletries, gums, clothes, blanket, hat, sunglasses, raincoat, umbrella, mug, water bottle, extra shopping bags, and a traveling knife.

Car items:

Car documents: make sure to carry your car registration documents and your driving license along with you while you travel.

Car floor jack: the most important thing to have is a car floor jack which you can carry in the trunk of your car, you need to be prepared for the times if your car breaks down in the middle of nowhere and you need to get under and fix.

Spare tire: if you need to change a flat tire, you should have a stepony tire.

if you need to change a flat tire, you should have a stepony tire. Other items: other items include windshield wipers, Spare gas can, owner’s manual, car fluids like water, brake oil, etc. and air freshener.

Following this little guide of ours on all the essential tech gadgets and personal items you need to carry while on the road, will make your trip much easier and fun. Happy traveling!