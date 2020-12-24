As much as you love Spotify, you have got to admit that it is not the best music streaming service for several reasons. For region limitations to costly subscriptions, you will find numerous reasons as to why people look for its alternatives.

With music streaming apps gaining popularity, there are a lot of music apps that can do as much as Spotify does (or more). If you are looking for alternatives to Spotify, then look no further as we have picked our favorites just for you.

Here’s our list:

SoundCloud is one of the most widely used music streaming apps used around the globe. Unlike Spotify, it is available in almost every region of the world. Whoever does not have Spotify in their region uses SoundCloud. In fact, many people prefer SoundCloud over Spotify. The veteran app can be used to stream music, create playlists, and share them on social media platforms. Many musicians and artists do collaborations with SoundCloud for their content. The music collection is very diverse; you will find the majority of the songs here. You can create an account, stream music, and upload your content as well.

Pricing Plan: It’s free

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

When it comes to streaming music videos, YouTube clearly takes the lead. The platform launched its music app YouTube Music, dedicated to music streaming. Since the app is not free, you will find diverse content on it; the app has the potential to actually compete with Spotify. YouTube Music picks up your interests, just like YouTube. As you start listening to music, the AI keeps track of your preferences and curates a playlist, especially for you. Moreover, whatever is available on YouTube can also be found here; various covers by different artists and people along with the original songs.

Pricing Plan: Free trial, Paid version (starts from $5/mo)

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

If you only focused on the music, Deezer could easily pass as Spotify. Deezer contains an overwhelming amount of content and has a lot to offer for music lovers. The streaming app consists of playlists prepared by musicians and artists all around the world. You get to access playlists prepared by people, download and share them too. You just have to create an account to access it all. The app also gives you suggestions tailored to your interests. You can also play songs offline (limited number though) in its offline mode. If you love radio, its on-demand radio is perfect for you.

Pricing Plan: Free trial, Paid version (starts from $6/mo)

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Highly popular among teens, especially in Asia, JioSaavn should be your go-to app for accessing quality music for free. The web platform has smartphone apps for greater accessibility. The app is compatible with almost all feature phones. Its dynamic interface will take your music experience up a notch. The music content on the platform is also very competitive. However, you will need a stable internet connection to listen to music without annoying stutters. You will find songs and playlists categorized and can save them to access them later. Saavn also reads your interests and shows suggestions accordingly.

Pricing Plan: Free version (with ads), Paid version (without ads, about $1/mo)

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Built-in with all Apple devices, Apple Music provides an enhanced music streaming experience. The app is also available for Android users. The music library of the app is exhausting. Many artists who collaborate with SoundCloud release their music on Apple Music as well. The app can be accessed by an Apple ID. The app has been giving some serious competition to Spotify, stealing the #1 spot for some time as well. Since the app is available on Apple devices, it works great with Siri. The app is also compatible with the Apple watch. You can also listen to live radio using the app. Choose the subscription plan that suits you best.

Pricing Plan: Free trial, Paid version (starting from $10/mo)

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Pandora Music is one of the pioneering apps when it comes to music streaming. The app has updated itself many times and keeps evolving with its competitors. With an exhausting collection of music to choose from, the app offers different levels of subscriptions, each with a unique set of music library and app features. Apart from music, the app also hosts a plethora of podcasts. You can also listen to free music using the app. You can access popular playlists by people and music artists around the globe. With the premium subscription, you can also unlock the offline listening feature.

Pricing Plan: Paid version (starts from $5/mo)

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

Included with Amazon Prime subscription, Amazon Music is also an excellent alternative to Spotify. This music streaming app has a decent collection of music for users. You will find a number of podcasts and playlists just like Spotify. You can search for various artists, and the list of songs by the artist and cover songs by people will appear. However, the streaming service does not offer as much content as the aforementioned. It is still a good option for Amazon Prime users as it comes free of cost with the Prime subscription.

Pricing Plan: Promotional trial, Paid version (starts from $10/mo)

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

iHeartRadio, as the name suggests, is a radio-based music app. It is completely different from the other music apps as it tunes radio stations instead focus on music directly for the users. The app lets you access more than a thousand radio stations for music. Since it is a radio app, you are bound to miss the pause and rewind/forward buttons. The app also creates custom radio stations dedicated to specific artists as per your interests. The genres let you select the categories of music you want to listen to. The scan button on the app can find the live radio station on the app that is being played in the background.

Pricing Plan: Free trial, Paid version (starts from $10/mo)

Phone Apps: Android, iOS

In a nutshell, there are plenty of music streaming apps out there that can be a good alternative to Spotify.

If you are determined to find an alternative, you will definitely find one.

Until then, happy streaming!