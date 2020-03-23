4 Most Popular Social Media Apps and the Security Risks Associated with Them

Social media is a way of living these days. As the popularity of this medium is on the rise, so are the risks associated with them. The possibility of your personal data leaks is huge. Hackers can add up to your misery by either scamming you or ultimately hacking your social media account. Fake accounts also play their part in here. Therefore, you have to be very vigilant while using social media apps for your personal and business interests. I am sure you would not want your brand’s info leaked to the hands of your competitors!

Today, I will discuss the most popular social media apps and the security concerns buzzing with them.

Facebook

Do you know someone in your circle who does not have a Facebook account? I am sure, you don’t. With more than 2.5 billion active users, Facebook tops the list of most popular social media apps. Many of these FB users are unaware of the risks involved. You may not know that you have been under the observation of a stalker and the probability of your privacy breach is high.

Only a few Facebook users know that the privacy settings that your account was set on, will revert to the default settings every time Facebook redesigns its website. Now here you stand again behind an unlocked door. The rising risks need you to level-up your security mechanisms and to attentively focus on this area.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most helpful social media platforms you could ever use. With around 2 billion users, it is the second most used app around the globe. Connecting billions of users from across the world, WhatsApp carries a hefty amount of personal data being sent and received every microsecond. Risks can arise anywhere at any time. Even though the messages on WhatsApp are end to end encrypted, there is a loophole in their security system. Encryption is to ensure that only the sender and receiver devices can decode the messages. But when you require a backup, the messages are stored in an unencrypted form. Here you need to prick up your ears to stay on the safe side. Your personal info can be exposed at the will of the backup service provider. Additionally, some malware can route through the app and alter it by incorporating a malicious update that serves ads. Being such a big influencer in the social media world, WhatsApp is reported to have been used to spread fake news, as well.

Snapchat

Snapchat is a daily-use app with 400 million users. It was developed for helping people express themselves more effectively. Gradually, it gained hype among youngsters. Sharing of daily life images and videos on a public platform in real as well as off time can put you into a quagmire. What can be more dangerous than exposing yourself to the world? The lurking hackers can attack at any time. Adopting precautionary measures can save you. You need to be pre-eminently prepared about the hacker’s tricks. First, learn how to hack someone’s snapchat. Use the tricks to take necessary precautions, and make your Snapchat account secure.

YouTube

With over 2 billion users, your bedtime app is also the only Google networking app that has survived in this era. Influencers from all over the world use this platform to educate people, others just put up things for fun. If you opt to use this platform to run your channel as an influencer or for your brand marketing, you need to pay attention here. Your personal info is at stake including your home address and bank account details.

Do you know YouTube now has a TV App as well? Nobody has ever imagined that an application could replace the ‘traditional Cable TV’. The newly trending YouTube TV App is here to ensure quality time learning while having fun with your kids and friends. Voila! Enjoy streaming.