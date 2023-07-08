The Rise of the Gig Economy and How to Survive in It

A significant percentage of the American workforce, approximately 65% according to Gallup surveys, feels disengaged from their 9-to-5 routine jobs. Reasons for this disengagement include repetitive daily tasks, difficult supervisors, and the exhausting commute.

People can rejoice in the increasing popularity of the gig economy, a promising modern work trend that is expected to supersede conventional work relationships. If you seek guidance on how to thrive in and adjust to the gig economy, this article is tailored for you.

What You Need to Succeed in the Gig Economy

The gig economy is a work environment where individuals are hired as freelancers, on contract, or temporarily. As opposed to reporting to an office environment and working a traditional 9 am to 5 pm job, workers in the gig economy thrive at completing short- or long-term projects at their preferred working time and location. These gigs could include content creation, graphic designing, delivery services, ride-sharing services, etc. So, what skills does one need to thrive and survive in the gig economy? Here are the qualities that every successful gig worker holds.

Willingness to Learn

To excel in the gig economy, one must possess the aptitude and eagerness to acquire new skills. Learning is a lifelong endeavor, necessitating open-mindedness and adaptability to the dynamic market landscape. Crucially, this entails acquiring new skills and staying abreast of current trends. Numerous effective methods exist for enhancing this skill.

Taking paid or free online classes

Networking with other professionals

Listening to feedback from clients or colleagues.

Clear Goals

Another vital skill anyone requires to thrive in the gig economy is being goal-oriented. Setting clear plans and objectives to stay focused and motivated throughout your day is essential when working independently. Establishing and following clear daily pursuits makes it possible to focus on realizing them efficiently and effectively. Setting SMART goals can also give you more motivation and drive to succeed. As such, it’s essential to identify your objectives and plan an approach.

Adaptability Skills

The ability to adapt is crucial for surviving in the ever-changing freelance industry. It allows you to effectively communicate with clients while safeguarding your own interests, setting you apart from other freelancers. Cultivating a growth-oriented mindset is essential for developing this skill. Rather than perceiving challenges as obstacles or setbacks, view them as chances for personal and professional growth. Embrace change with curiosity and enthusiasm rather than fear or resistance.

Assertiveness

In the gig economy, having assertiveness skills is crucial for success. This means being confident and clear in communicating with clients, setting boundaries, and negotiating rates. Assertiveness mainly entails the ability to say “no” when necessary. It also involves standing up for yourself and advocating for fair treatment from clients. You want to get paid on time and reasonably for all completed work. With such a skill, you increase your chance of conquering the gig workspace.

Financial Literacy

Being money-oriented might sound like common sense, but many often overlook financial literacy and responsibility, which are important aspects of freelancing. Knowing how much you should charge per hour or project, budgeting your income appropriately, and saving some cash aside for rainy days – all these practices will keep you stress-free financially speaking.

Accountability

Sole responsibility skills are vital if you are a gig worker. No one else will take care of everything besides yourself. You must invoice clients, ensure timely payment, follow up, track expenses, and file taxes accordingly. Remember that taking these responsibilities seriously helps you sustain and grow your business over time!

People Skills

Last but not least, communicating well with people is another essential requirement for anyone desiring to succeed in the gig economy. Work on your empathy, communication, networking, and relationship-building skills. These soft skills help establish long-term client relationships, leading to repeat business referrals and more profit!

Make Real Money in the Gig Economy

You already have some of these skills. So, how can you begin making real money? One can utilize several online platforms to make money in the gig economy. For example, you can generate passive income with Pawns.app, an online platform allowing individuals to monetize their internet connection and opinions.

The gig economy is rapidly expanding and will soon dominate the job market. It is a profitable sector for individuals with the appropriate skills. It provides an opportunity for those seeking additional income or a career change. Gig work presents prospects for individuals who desire to earn a living on their own terms and be their own boss. Hence, anyone can excel in this industry with the necessary skills, mindset, and strategy!