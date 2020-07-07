Poco announces M2 Pro with a massive 5,000mAh battery

Poco has announced its latest flagship smartphone, M2 Pro, with a massive 5,000mAh battery. The 33W battery can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes. Its specs aren’t exciting other than an enormous battery with fast charging support. Poco M2 Pro comes with an average Snapdragon 720G processor with 6GB/128GB maximum combo of RAM and storage.

Poco M2 Pro looks similar to Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. It comes with a 6.67″ 1080p LCD with a hole-punch in the center where lies a 16MP camera for selfies. The rear camera includes a 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor for photography needs.

Other specs include a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, 120Hz display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a MicroSD slot for more storage. It has a 4GB/64GB and a 6GB/64GB version. M2 Pro comes in three color options of black, blue, and green.

The striking feature of this smartphone is its battery performance; other than that, it is a mid-range smartphone with average specs. The new Poco M2 will launch exclusively on Flipkart in India on July 14th. Poco M2 Pro will be available at INR. 13,999 for 4GB/64GB model, INR 14,999 for 6GB/64GB, and INR 16,999 for 6GB/128GB model.