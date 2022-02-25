OPPO’s flagship Find X5 Pro is now official

2022 is a big year for mobile enthusiasts. After much prevarications, leaks, and teases, OPPO has finally made the flagship Find X5 Pro official. The Upcoming X5 Pro will display stunning camera features, mesmerizing cutting-edge displays, and a highly immersive gaming experience. Oppo will make the announcement of its pioneering high-tech device at an event in China, Shenzhen. Find X5 pro is a successor of last year’s Find X3 series.

Although the new breathtaking device will have more sophisticated features than the Find X3 Pro. Besides multiple other features, OPPO’s flagship Find X5 Pro would be the first ever to have the self-designed NPU MariSilicon X. More than enhancing the capability of the camera roll, Oppo has incorporated the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 in Find X5 Pro. Let’s know more about the Find X5 Pro in this profound article.

Find X5 Pro allows 4K Ultra Night Video

Find X5 Pro comes with promising results and astonishing performance. OPPO announced MariSilicon X at OPPO INNO Day 2021. This is a dedicated Imaging Neutral Processing Unit through which the new OPPO’s flagship device will conquer the night.

OPPO has solved the inordinate challenge of making clear, glaring, and highly glamorous videos at night. Find X5 Series has a 50-megapixel camera. The lens of OPPO’s new flagship device has five-axis stabilization.

This enthralling feature will allow the users to capture the images and videos at night. OPPO has played smart this time and comes to fulfill the urgent needs of customers. The real-time RAW Processing and 20x faster 4K performance will increase the speed of mobile and 6nm architecture will enthuse the users.

Combining all these features, users will get a sublime and premium experience of ‘4K Ultra Night Video’. The highly immersive experience will bring OPPO’s flagship device to the forefront of the competition in the mobile industry.

Bionic Eye Protection and MariSilicon X

Like all other mobile technologies, OPPO has endeavored to bring a serene and free-floating mobile experience through its Find X5 Pro. There is a dynamic dimming speed feature known as Bionic Eye Protection. Through this feature, the eye-sensitive users can experience the most premium experience with no exposure to the danger.

OPPO has done marvelous this time. You can capture the image in the blink of an eye. Find X5 Pro has the 5-Axis Stabilization and ICE 2.0. These two stunning features allow the users to capture the most ethereal and evaporating movements.

Then with Find X5 Pro, the users can capture while moving, running, or riding. This is because it has the SLR-Level technology and 5-Axis Optical Image Stabilization. This feature can offer 3° anti-shake.

Find X5 Pro has a limitless experience

Whether you want to experience night photography or to lose in the immersive experience of a 120HZ OLED display, Find X5 Pro is an excellent choice. It will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor and a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh. You could lose in the 6.7-inch screen and Ultra 4K night video features. The breathtaking flagship device of OPPO will come with 250GB storage and 12 GB of RAM.

Find X5 Pro has Ultra-hard and stunning back with 5G connectivity to boost the efficiency of the consumers. It has ColorOS and a fast-shooting camera to capture the moments you want to remember. Indeed, this sleek design version of the new OPPO series will enthuse the users. The release date and more features are still a mystery until the launch of the Find X5 Pro.

Wrap up

The new flagship device of the OPPO will surprise many mobile enthusiasts. According to the official announcement from the OPPO, the new Find X5 Pro will have the 4K Ultra Night Video, Hasselblad Camera, and 1 billion Color Bionic Display.

Besides, it would also feature the 120 Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate. All these features will immerse the consumers in a limitless realm of entertainment.