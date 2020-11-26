New Year, new me: Realistic New Year resolutions that you will abide by

The end of the year 2020, we have all been waiting desperately for that ever since things took a different direction at the beginning of the year and sent the world into a state of a lockdown.

Lockdown wasn’t the easiest decision the government made as it brought along with it numerous consequences. In all honesty, it was a challenging year for almost each and every one of us, from losing loved ones to losing self in managing to put food on the table and supporting the family.

But we made it this far, and that is more than an achievement in itself. Having faith in oneself is the most important thing ever, and with that faith, one should continue their journey of self-exploration and evolve at each step of life.

We should look at this New Year in a similar way. Gone are the days when we used to make superficial resolutions and discard them because they just weren’t realistic. New year new me does not mean that one should completely twist their existence and become what society wants them to; it about you, your milestones, your health.

This year, we have come up with a few realistic resolutions which you can relate to on all levels. If you are struggling, these resolutions will help you keep yourself on track, and once you begin, it will become a part of your daily routine, and in no time become a permanent thing in your life.

Positivity

Let’s begin with positivity. In a year filled with negativity and disasters, the hope for a new beginning is what kept us all alive and sane. And it shall do so at all times. Shielding yourself away from bad things happening around us can be a tough task. But you can protect yourself from toxic people who can be a source of darkness in your life.

Take inspiration from all the movies streaming on Hulu and Netflix that promote self-love and self-respect over another person. They may be fictional characters, but the lesson their stories bring along are a source of motivation for us, an example that good can come to life if you reach out to it and make an effort to remain positive.

Empathy

In a quest to find self-love, do not forget to be humble and practice empathy with a whole heart. Everyone has their own demons, and everyone fights their own battles, but that doesn’t mean the other person does not have it worse. Each of us has a different way of coping up with the loss. But one thing that we should never let go of is empathy. The difference between a good and a bad person is empathy; that feeling for others is one characteristic that makes us a good person. And with compassion comes a lot of things and realization to become a good person, or attempt to. Just embark on the journey and watch how your perspective on life changes completely.

Take a look back

Life is not easy, not is the journey. It may have taken alot for you to get where you are now. Enduring and suffering pain, loss, and much more on the way. But it has made you who you are right now. Take a look back at your life and evaluate all the good things that came your way, and the bad too, that eventually was good in a broader aspect: a failed relationship, loss of friends, significant life changes.

These things made you who you are and taught you something and lessons that otherwise would have been unknown to you. It’s better to learn the hard way because it stays with you throughout your life. Be proud of your accomplishments, and always stay humble regarding them.

Baby steps

We talked about the past; now it’s time for the future. The past may have been harsh, but don’t be afraid of the unknown, the future. Create your own future with all the goals and achievements that you want under your name. But instead of directly jumping on to it, take baby steps and create small plans.

This can be daily, like a workout for 15 mins every day. Monthly, to save $500 each month and set them aside. Or even a yearly plan to take a short vacation from the saved money. All these are linked, and one thing leads to another. One small baby step can turn into a significant achievement just like that. Just stay dedicated and motivated to maintain a balance in your daily life.