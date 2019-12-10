Wunderlist will shut down on May 6, 2020

Microsoft will finally shut down Wunderlist, a productivity app that it bought four years ago. The redesigned Microsoft To-Do app will be replacing it.

The fate of the Wunderlist app was clear since the last announcement of Microsoft To-Do replacing Wunderlist. However, the company announced yesterday on the Wunderlist blog that it will be shutting it down on May 6, 2020. The company said that they’re concentrating on building a more integrated and secure app in a smarter way.

The founder of Wunderlist who sold it to Microsoft has already tweeted about buying it back.

Still sad @Microsoft wants to shut down @Wunderlist, even though people still love and use it. I’m serious @satyanadella @marcusash, please let me buy it back. Keep the team and focus on @MicrosoftToDo, and no one will be angry for not shutting down @Wunderlist. pic.twitter.com/27mIABncLF — Christian Reber (@christianreber) September 6, 2019

Since fans don’t want the app to go down, Microsoft To-Do is not a bad replacement at all. It has features borrowed from Wunderlist and Microsoft had added more to it.

You can switch from Wunderlist to the Microsoft To-Do app and keep your data there. The app will be integrated with Microsoft’s ecosystem and is available for macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS.