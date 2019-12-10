NewsApps

Wunderlist will shut down on May 6, 2020

By Abdullah
Abdullah
Tech geek, movie enthusiast, and blogger. Batman who doesn't like coffee. Totally in love with animals, books, gadgets, and writing about technology.

Microsoft will finally shut down Wunderlist, a productivity app that it bought four years ago. The redesigned Microsoft To-Do app will be replacing it.

The fate of the Wunderlist app was clear since the last announcement of Microsoft To-Do replacing Wunderlist. However, the company announced yesterday on the Wunderlist blog that it will be shutting it down on May 6, 2020. The company said that they’re concentrating on building a more integrated and secure app in a smarter way.

The founder of Wunderlist who sold it to Microsoft has already tweeted about buying it back.

Since fans don’t want the app to go down, Microsoft To-Do is not a bad replacement at all. It has features borrowed from Wunderlist and Microsoft had added more to it.

You can switch from Wunderlist to the Microsoft To-Do app and keep your data there. The app will be integrated with Microsoft’s ecosystem and is available for macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS.

