LG shows off its premium Velvet phone in a video

LG has posted a video showing their polished new premium phone, Velvet. Previously, the company has shared logo and concept sketches of Velvet’s designs. The first look at Velvet reveals curved edges, the premium design, ‘raindrop’ rear camera setup, and new bright color options.

The video clip uploaded to LG Korea’s YouTube channel confirms that the smartphone will rock Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, instead of rumored Snapdragon 865. Not only this, but 5G support has also been confirmed for LG Velvet. The release date hasn’t been mentioned, but the previous report says that the Korean giant is expected to announce a new phone with a ‘5G chocolate smartphone’ tentative name on May 15th. This could be the release date for LG Velvet, but we’ve to wait to find out.

The phone has a punch-hole for selfie camera in the display, which looks similar to Samsung’s Infinity-U display. It has three rear cameras and a flash in the shape of the raindrop and has an almost bezel-less design with a glossy back.