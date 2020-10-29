How to get your brand more exposure through social media

In today’s economic climate, every tiny mistake you make can have disastrous effects. Your business has to be flexible and prepared for everything. Most importantly, though, it needs to know how to use the newest digital trends to its advantage and building brand awareness.

And since the world of business has become extremely competitive, your exposure can make a significant difference. And while many tools can help you increase brand awareness and marketing efficiency (check out the Funnel Hacks review to learn more), the most effective tool is social media.

Using Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok can skyrocket your business. That is, of course, if you know how to do that. Many companies believe that running their social media accounts is an easy thing to do, whereas the reality is entirely different.

When used inadequately, social media marketing can even harm your business. That’s why before you start your campaigns using social channels, it’s best to learn how to do that properly—more on that below.

Pick the right platform

Picking the right social media platform for your marketing campaign sounds like a straightforward thing. But it’s more important than you might think, and there are some things you need to consider first. More often doesn’t mean better, so be picky and think about your choices.

The first thing you need to determine is your target audience. The case may be that your customers don’t necessarily use a specific platform. That’s why you have to take your time and do in-depth research first.

Secondly, analyze each social media platform’s strengths and weaknesses. You need to decide which one will help you build a community of loyal customers and which platform allows you to get your content in users’ feeds.

Make your content high-quality

Your social media account is only as good as your content. With that in mind, you should always ensure your posts are engaging and top-quality. Keep in mind that your goal is to stand out from the rest, and you can’t achieve that without unique and authentic content.

The best idea is to start by focusing on your niche and do thorough research every time you decide to create a new post. And don’t forget to determine your target audience. They’re the ones you should consider first when posting something new.

Post regularly

Irregular posting is one of the worst mistakes you can make. It will kill all your social media branding efforts, decreasing your exposure. Keep in mind that when you’re not active, your followers will quickly forget about you, and losing and the audience is something you should avoid at all costs.

If you’re afraid you forget to post your content or don’t have time to do it regularly, you can use scheduling tools. Also, aside from posting frequently, you should schedule your posts at peak times. Doing that will ensure your customers see your content, increasing its momentum.

Add visual elements

When you’re scrolling through social media platforms, what makes you stop for a moment and take a look at a particular post? Is it the presence of visual elements, like photos or infographics? Or is it the block of text?

Silly question, but as you’ve probably noticed, many brands fail to understand that their posts without visual elements won’t attract people. Moreover, content with photos performs much better on platforms like Facebook or Twitter, so not including them in posts is illogical.

Interact with your audience

If you want to ensure you build your brand awareness, using social media to create content is not enough. You also need to engage your audience, meaning you have to interact with people. Use emotional elements in your story, ask your followers questions, and send them personalized messages.

A good idea is also to create polls or surveys. It will keep people active and help your social media strategy increase your brand’s visibility. Another advantage of engaging your audience is that it will allow you to gather useful information about your customers, including their preferences.

Conclusion

Social media should be a crucial part of your marketing strategy. They help in building your brand awareness and let you directly interact with your customers. What’s more, it will help you gain the information you can use to grow your business.

Keep in mind, though, that if you want your company to maximize its use of social media channels, you need to ensure you understand how they work. Setting up an Instagram account won’t automatically increase your visibility and brand awareness.

Also, don’t forget that despite using social media is a great way to promote your product or service, you should also include other marketing instruments in your strategy.

Only by combining them, you’ll be able to ensure your brand stands out from the competition, boosting your sales and growth.