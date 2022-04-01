Google Now Uses AI To Better Detect the Searches from People in Crisis

AI is becoming an essential part of our life. People in different situations resort to Google. Providing the most-related and authentic information can play an important role in the lives of millions of people. It is the core reason Google is introducing the machine learning model MUM to better detect sensitive searches. This machine learning model can now relate google searches to natural disasters domestic abuse, and sexual assault. Moreover, Google will also limit the explicit search results. The decreased explicit content will improve the quality of search results. The machine learning model MUM will detect sensitive and complex searches. It will help Google to reduce unwanted search results. Similarly, introducing AI into Google search results has far-reaching implications. We will take an overview of what the latest Google updates mean for people using Google.

MUM can offer immediately actionable information

In a personal crisis, Google can be a great tool to get actionable information. People around the world have distinct problems and complex issues associated with that region. Finding a precise answer is nearly a remote possibility. However, the AI machine learning model MUM can detect complex searches. And it can adroitly process the complicated search queries.

Thus, it can be a great relief in times of crisis and chaos. Anne Merritt is a Google product manager and has highlighted rightly the precise function of MUM. He said, “MUM could detect the queries related to difficult personal situations which earlier tools could not do.” This is the first step toward revolutionizing the Google search engine.

People in crisis search many queries that the older version of Google could not detect. Showing the most relevant results was also not possible. However, the recent news from Google has told us that translating the language is possible. Indeed, Google is using AI tools to do this work. People search with different intentions. So, providing the exact information was not always possible for Google until introducing MUM.

Now the machine learning model MUM can learn the intent behind the search. So, Google is better equipped with AI tools to help more humanely and intelligibly to find exactly the most needed search results. Google will start using MUM to upgrade the search results in the coming weeks.

Preventing the unwanted explicit search results

Technology is prevailing and affects every field of life. People use Google for billions of searches every day. Finding the exact results and avoiding unwanted explicit content is tremendously important.

However, there can be some unwanted shocking results. To make things more reliable, Google is using the SafeSearch mode which usually blocks sexually explicit content. Yet, this tool is not enough to eradicate the unexpected and surprising results. The company is using the AI technology BERT to tackle and control the explicit search results.

BERT helps Google to better understand the Google search and places only the most relevant results. It is an auspicious feat for Google, that using the BERT has reduced the explicit results by 30%. The BERT is weeding out search results related to sexual orientation, ethnicity, and gender. This approach, merged with the MUM, is helping Google to provide a reliable and trustworthy platform.

Wrap up

AI is stepping up in Google search results. It is helping the people in crisis with more relevant, actionable, and authentic information. Also, Google is employing the MUM to scale-out protection around the world.

On top of that, the latest updates on Google search results will limit the appearance of explicit content and provide the searchers with more relevant results. MUM can transfer knowledge across 75 languages, which makes this AI phenomenal.