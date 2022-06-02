Google is Merging the power of Google Meet with Google Duo

Every day, Google evolves and adopts the latest apps and AI research tools. The world had seen the worst pandemic in which most of the world was grounded in total stagnation. It’s astounding to know that Google Meet and Google Duo used to host over one trillion minutes of video calls and video conferences in a single year globally.

This stat alone is enough to understand the prevailing importance of technological apps and their indisputable place in the life of the masses. Google launched the Google Meet in 2020, intending to assist the online conversations and video calls at optimum efficiency. Then the pandemic halted all the physical businesses except the online companies, running at an even more enthusiastic speed.

Surprisingly, during the COVID-19 peak times, the Google Meet added another three million users in a single day. This progress and trailblazing performance demand a single customer-oriented platform that can give video calls and video conferences absolute convenience.

So, owing to this fact, Google is merging the Google Meet and Google Duo into one single app, enhancing performance, features, and attractive benefits. Let’s know which new features Google is introducing in Google Duo by merging Google Meet with Google Duo.

Merging Google Meet with Google Duo

Google supports the seamless discussion and video calls of millions of people worldwide through Google Meet and Google Duo. Users now can use many new features in Duo, such as group calls for up to 32 people, with the addition of masks, doodles, and fun effects. Moreover, being a Google Duo user, you can video call on foldable tablets, TVs and digital devices.

On the other side, Google has added many new features to Google Meet, including over 100 features and improvements since 2020. The most prominent features include live captions, virtual backgrounds, an intuitive interface, noise cancellation, and auto-light adjustment. Having two apps for the same purpose can confuse the users, and selecting one over the other can become a pain in the neck.

That’s why Google brings all the Google Meet features to the Google Duo for a better and enhanced experience. It will further add to the convenience of users having access to all the stunning features through a single platform, Google Duo. At the end of this year, Google will rename the Google Duo to Google Meet while retaining all the features of Google Duo.

One sole solution for all video calls

There are hundreds and thousands of video call apps out there in the limitless internet space. Google introduced the two such apps with complete security and reliability. However, their features, functions and benefits coincide with each other. It could put the customers in a state of indecision about whether to use this app or not.

The head of Google Workspace has rightly pointed out, “It’s important to understand how people decide and how they prefer one tool over another depending on the features, purposes and benefits”. So, the main challenge is understanding how people make a decision and then providing them with the utmost convenience and the perfect solution they are looking for.

Google solved this challenge and came up with the most suitable solution. In the coming few weeks, Google will introduce all of the Google Meet features into the Google Duo and change the name of Google Duo to Google Meet. Google Meet then retains all the features of Google Duo, including the video calls to family and friends by email addresses and phone numbers, enjoying the assistance of Google Assistant and fun filters and effects.

Moreover, all the messages, conversation history, and contacts will be saved in the app without making it difficult for users to download it again. An integrated world of online academese, businesses and tutors will find this feature stunningly helpful and accessible.

Google Meet and video calling features

The world is going through a digital revolution, and video calling is one of the most essential features of this transition phase. An easy-to-use, robust and secure way to connect online is indispensable for the success of any business. So, Google is merging Google Duo with Google Meet for an ultimate seamless experience. Google Meet will allow users to connect through any device at home, work, and school.

Moreover, besides updates on Google Duo, this new initiative of merging Google Meet and Google Duo will give access to the users of Google Duo to all the Google Meet features previously unavailable.

Concluding remarks

Google is merging the Google Meet with Google Duo to increase the seamless experience of video calling and video conferences. Online connection through a secure and highly advanced video app is essential in this data age. So, to route out all the flaws, Google is merging both apps with more stunning features and upgrades.

Users could use the in-meeting chats, increase the size of video calls from 32 to 100, and even integrate the video calls with other tools such as Gmail, Messages and Google Calendar. Google will also rename the Google Duo to Google Meet at the end of this year.