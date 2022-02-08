Everything you need to know about iPad Air 2022: Rumors, Prices, Features and more

Apple has updated its iPad Air gradually, persistently, and creatively. The fourth-generation iPad Air came with the latest sophisticated features to amaze the users. There was an increase in display size, incredible features, and a price hike. iPad Air 4 came with the full-screen design as iPad Pro range. Moreover, the fourth-generation iPad Air was the first Apple product to feature the Touch ID sensor.

This is the talk of the past and we are living in a data age where Metaverse is leading the world into an alternative reality. So, what are you expecting from iPad Air 2022? If iPad Air 4 can have such subtle and prominent qualities then Apple would have to make strenuous efforts to update the next-gen version of iPad Air. There are rumors about the release date, prices, and features of the upcoming iPad Air 5 which can stun and enthuse the Apple fans as every new product has done so far. Let’s discover some prominent recent rumors about Apple’s upcoming iPad Air 5.

Release date of iPad Air 2022

Hold your heartbeat and calm down your nerves as Apple is going to announce both the new iPhone SE and iPad Air at the March 8 event. Although Apple followed yearly announcements till now that convention is going to be shattered.

You would be able to pre-order newly announced Apple products like iPad Air and iPhone after the March 8 event. You can surely have your iPhone SE and iPad Air the next day or week after their formal announcement on the Apple website. Apple is harnessing its ability to bring innovation in its approach to launch new Apple devices.

Expected Price of iPad Air 2022

The 2020 launch of the Apple iPad Air came with upgraded features, stunning display size, and Touch ID sensor. These changes brought the prices to a new height. Given the heightened price of the already available iPad Air, it is unlikely that the prices would increase for the upcoming iPad Air 2022.

While prices won’t increase, they would hover around the current prices of iPad Air. The current model of iPad Air comes in different prices and storage capacities such as $599 with 64Gb storage capacity and $749 with 256GB storage capacity.

Size of iPad Air 2022

Probably, the size of the iPad wouldn’t be much different than its previous version iPad Air 4. However, the features would change. There was a famous report last July which claimed that Apple would follow the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display from the previous iPad Air. This is predicting that change in size will be minimal or none at all.

Center Stage and FaceTime Camera of iPad Air 2022

Get excited Apple fans as the upcoming iPad Air would have the Center Stage and FaceTime features. Rumors are strong that iPad Air will come with a 12-megapixel UltraWide front camera. Thus, a huge camera will work with Center Stage. A feature that will keep you at the center despite your movements.

This amazing Center Stage is a FaceTime feature that will keep in a perfect frame when you make videos or make video calls. Moreover, this stunning Center Stage would zoom out in case over one person would try to adjust in a video call.

However, the rear camera would contain a single-lens setup. This will not change because more updated features mean more price and the price of the previous version has already gone too far.

5G Connectivity of iPad Air 2022

Speed, dynamism, and breaking convention are the determination of Apple. 5G is on the rise with its two mediums available throughout the United States. One version of 5G comes with slow speed and another one with more robust speed.

Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks are widespread. Already the latest iPad mini of Apple has the 5G chip, which enables its connection with the sub-6GHz 5G networks. Though mmWave 5G networks are fast, they nevertheless have limited access. Whereas sub-6GHz 5G networks are available widely. When incorporating the 5G chip, Apple would take this thing into extreme consideration.

iPad Air 2022 and OLED Display

There are lots of things for Apple fans to know about the Apple iPad Air. Some rumors say that the iPad Air 2022 would contain an OLED display to enchant the users. In the words of Ming-Chi Kuo:

In terms of technology, the original iPad Air should use an LTPS OLED display. Because the performance and cost could not meet Apple’s requirements, Apple canceled its plan to launch the OLED iPad Air in 2022.

Despite the odds, Apple is likely to stick with the Liquid Retina Display (LDR). Yet, the appearance of mini-LED is probable. Bringing the mini-LED would decrease the distinctions between the higher and lower Apple models. Keeping this into view Apple is less likely to bring any tangible changes into the display features of Apple iPad Air.

Other features of iPad Air 2022

We expect the aforementioned changes in the iPad Air 2022. Except for these changes, there is very little information available. Yet, we can guess that in many upgrades, A 15 Bionic Chip could be one, as Apple debuted it in the iPhone 13.

Touch ID on the Top Button will remain as they are on the Apple iPad Air 4. Apple is going to make its fans crazy this time.

Wrap up

iPad Air 2022 is coming with many changes along with some of the same features. Apple is organizing an event on 8 March where it could announce iPhone SE and iPad Air 2022. Some of the prominent changes in iPad Air are 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide front camera, 5G chip, and A 15 Bionic Chip. These changes are enough to enthuse the Apple fans.

We expect the price for iPad Air will remain unchanged. However, Apple’s event in March will unveil more than we know now.