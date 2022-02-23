Donald Trump Succeeded in Launching the Truth Social App in the U.S.

Nothing can constrain the power of a business person like the former U.S. President Donald Trump. In early 2021, first, they banned him from Twitter and then from Facebook. These social media companies accuse Mr. Trump of inciting violence and disseminating misinformation.

Twitter suspended the Trump account after the demonstrations at the Capitol building in 2021. After much lax and procrastination, Donald Trump said in a press conference that he would launch his own Social Media App. And now an app named Truth Social App is launched on iOS App Store.

Truth app has many technical glitches and many sign-up problems. However, there are still some prospects of progress in Donald Trump’s campaign for limiting the influence of tech giants like Facebook and Twitter. In this profound article, we would see how this Truth Social Media App launched and what problems the users are facing. You will also have some insights into the consequences Truth App can have on the political dynamics of the United States. So, let’s dive deep into the Truth Social Media App.

Why Donald Trump Launched the Truth Social Media App?

Recall the January 6th, 2021 mess at the Capitol building in the United States. Remember the Trump call for the mass protests denouncing the legitimization of the 2021 election. The inciting Tweets and incendiary comments. All these things dragged Donald Trump to work out a way beyond scrutiny and terms of service (TOS) of using any social media app.

When he posted against the elections in 2021, first the regulators curtailed his social media accounts and warned Trump. Then the big tech giants Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook blocked outrightly and suspended his accounts.

On part of Donald Trump, this was brutality and suppression of free speech. He called it the monopoly of tech-giants to suppress his voice and limit free speech. He tried to rehabilitate his accounts, but all went in vain. His leading motive was to stand up against the suppression and brutality of the big tech companies.

To bring back his voice to the evangelical followers, Donald Trump founded the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and it released a press in 2021 to launch a Truth Social App for free and unrestrained political views and speech with no fear of account suspension.

What is the Truth Social App?

Like Twitter and Facebook, Truth Social is a social media platform to promote impartial and unrestrained discussion about multifarious topics. Different people from different regions can come together to share their thoughts, ideas, and views about the rampant global issues. Especially the American residents can touch on any topic with no fear of prejudice based on their views.

Trump Media and Technology Group has created and launched it on Tuesday. At present, the people are coming in large numbers. Tackling them all and setting up their accounts is becoming difficult for the TMTG. Only U.S. residents have access to the Social App. There is a hope that the residents of other countries would also get access soon.

Technical Glitches in Truth Social Medial App

Truth Social App, launched with zeal, has some grave technical problems. Users say that they are facing problems signing up and getting access to the Truth Social App. Despite the fame and media coverage, the Truth Social Site is putting on a waiting list and showing the message “something went wrong” error messages.

There can be many factors behind such technical problems. A surge in the incoming users and data regulators might have curtailed the essential features of the Truth Social. Currently, the app is under the scrutiny of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Beta Version of Truth Social App

Since December 2021, the Trump Company has been running the app on a beta version to check the proper functioning of the Truth Social App. Initially, the app only had 500 users who could use and enjoy the features of the new app.

Former Representative Devin Nunes is the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Company (TMTC). He stated in a recent interview with Fox News that the full functions of the Truth Social App would be available at the end of March.

Features of Truth Social App

Promoting open discussions about different topics is the purported aim of the Truth Social App. Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube banned the social media accounts of Donald Trump and he created this platform as a countermeasure against the monopoly of these platforms.

However, the basic features of Truth Social App resemble those of Twitter. It has the “Truth” as the key feature of this new build app. Profile, Truth Feed, Search, and Notifications are the salient features.

After signing up for the Truth Social, you will build your profile and set it up with a unique avatar or a profile image. Then, based on your information, you can connect to the other Truth Social users. Like Facebook has Feed, Truth Social has Truth Feed in which you can scroll the Truths. To share a post, you will “Re-truth” it.

Wrap up

Donald Trump publicly denounced the U.S. 2021 elections as fake and unjust. He incited violence through popular social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Inciting violence, promoting misinformation, and gathering violent mobs are against the terms of service of these tech giants.

So, after repeated warnings, they blocked and suspended Donald Trump’s accounts. Following the suspension of the accounts, he made a vociferous announcement of creating a new social media platform.

In 2022, Trump finally launched it as Truth Social Media App. Although currently limited and filled with multiple technical glitches, Devin Nunes says it will settle all till March.